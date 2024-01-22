WWE 2K24 Confirms TRIO of Cover Stars

The future is now.

The road to WrestleMania has started, but so has the road to WWE 2K24! After a week of teases and some cryptic tweets last night, we now have our cover start for WWE 2K24.

Best of all, there is plenty of edition and release date news to go along with the cover announcement. Let's dive into it!

Cody Rhodes doesn't stand alone

He might not have finished his story yet, but Cody Rhodes is now confirmed as the cover star for WWE 2K24. He will grace the front of the Standard Edition, but in classic 2K fashion that's not the only edition and he's not the only cover star.

There is also Deluxe Edition that features dual cover stars of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. This is the first time two women have got a dedicated WWE 2K cover.

click to enlarge + 2

WrestleMania moment

There's also a special third edition, the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition.

This cover holds special artwork of the legendary wrestlers to have huge main events at WrestleMania.

click to enlarge + 2

It's a cool cover, but as the ultra super special edition it will cost a lot of money too.

WWE 2K24 will arrive on 8 March this year. This date is consistent with previous releases, and will give players a chance to dive into the game with all the surrounding hype of WrestleMania season.

For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.