It's official! Valorant will introduce team-branded skins in 2023, giving fans what they have been asking for.

With the introduction of the Valorant franchising system, Riot Games committed to giving more monetary support to its partners. Splitting the revenue from in-game item sales was one of the ways they found to do it.

This was already tested with the Champions bundles and was a huge success. Half of the money that the Champions bundle generated was equally spread among teams.

So, it makes sense to introduce team-branded skins. This way, Valorant teams have yet one more way to generate revenue.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about it.

Loading...

Valorant team-branded skins

As mentioned above, this is something fans have been waiting for a long time. It gives them the chance to own skins from their favourite team and show their support in-game. Furthermore, it also benefits the VCT partnered teams.

With Esports going through some tough times, organizations need every additional revenue stream they can get. So, introducing team-branded skins couldn't have come at a better time.

All of the skins' purchases will be monetized via microtransactions, with a percentage of the sale going to the team.

click to enlarge The 2022 Valorant Champions bundle was a huge success!

This major announcement was made by Leo Faria, the Global Head of Valorant Esports, in an interview.

Faria talked about how the Valorant business model works, and how it is also connected to the Esports side.

He also touched on how important microtransactions are for Riot Games' business model, especially when it comes to Esports.

Faria said the following:

If players have a strong connection with a character and they decide to spend money, that’s great. Microtransactions are just a big way of doing that because it allows fans to show that their fandom for their favorite team and favorite professional players.

Episode 7

Loading...

Valorant Episode 7 is nearly here and the community is eager for the new content. It will introduce a new Battle Pass, an exciting game mode, and Agent 23.

click to enlarge

This is also the last Valorant episode to be released in 2023. Riot Games developers are working hard to deliver spectacular content until the end of the year.

So, if you want to know everything about the next episode, check out our Valorant Episode 7 guide.