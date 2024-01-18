All duelists ranked!

Valorant is now one of the most popular tactical shooter games in the world. The game features a variety of playable characters, called agents, each with a unique set of abilities that can be used strategically in every round.

Among the many agents in Valorant, the duelists are the most popular choice for many players. These agents are exceptional in one-on-one combat, with specialized kits that give them an edge in any gunfight.

Duelists play a crucial role in any team, as their primary objective is to secure kills and maximize their team's chances of winning.

To help you identify who are the best duelist agents in Valorant, here is a tier list of all duelist characters currently in the game.

All Valorant duelist agents ranked

7. Iso

Li Zhao Yu, also known as "Iso," is a Chinese hitman with a unique ability to transform intangible radianite energy into solid, durable constructs. He worked for a secretive organization where he gained a reputation as a highly effective assassin.

Iso

Basic Abilities: Contingency and Undercut

Signature Ability: Double Tap

Ultimate Ability: Kill Contract

We didn't have an opportunity to play a lot with Iso as he is the latest addition to the game, so he is at the bottom of our duelist agents in Valorant tier list.

6. Yoru

Yoru is the 14th agent to join the Valorant roster, doing so in Act 1 of Episode 2. This Japanese agent possesses the unique ability to move between dimensions, which allows him to trick his opponents and teleport around the map.

Credit: Riot Games Yoru

Basic Abilities: Fakeout and Blindside

Signature Ability: Gatecrash

Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Drift

Yoru's abilities are useful for confusing opponents and catching them off guard, but they can become predictable after a few rounds.

However, his ultimate ability is impressive and offers the chance to recon an area or use Blindside to assist your team in taking a site.

Compared to other duelists, Yoru's kit feels gimmicky, which is why he has the lowest pick rate in Valorant.

5. Neon

Neon is a Filipino agent known for her lightning-fast movements and agility on the battlefield. Unlike Jett, who can only make a quick dash with her Tail Wind ability, Neon can run across an entire map effortlessly.

Credit: Riot Games Neon

Passive: Energy

Basic Abilities: Fast Lane and Relay Bolt

Signature Ability: High Gear

Ultimate Ability: Overdrive

Neon is a fun agent to play for aggressive players, but her abilities are underwhelming.

Overdrive is a great way to move from point A to point B, but you cannot fire while using it, and there is a delay when pulling out your weapon when it is deactivated unless you have your slide.

Her biggest problem is her lack of sustainability and high damage output, which is why she has a low pick rate among duelist agents.

4. Phoenix

Phoenix, hailing from the United Kingdom, has been a playable agent in Valorant since the game’s release. He is a skilled duelist and has a unique ability to manipulate fire.

Credit: Riot Games Phoenix is the king of fire

Passive: Heating Up

Basic Abilities: Blaze and Curveball

Signature Ability: Hot Hands

Ultimate Ability: Run It Back

Phoenix has an excellent overall kit. He can create a cover with Blaze to enter a site and heal himself by standing in his fire abilities.

Hot Hands can be used for both offense and defense. Run It Back is an excellent ability for pushing areas but can be risky since it is easy for opponents to camp your respawn marker. Phoenix is the king of fire.

3. Raze

Raze, a Brazilian agent, has been part of the Valorant roster since launch. Her kit is versatile and perfect for causing destruction in any situation.

Here comes the party!

Basic Abilities: Boom Bot and Blast Pack

Signature Ability: Paint Shells

Ultimate Ability: Showstopper

Boom Bot may not be the most impressive ability, but it can help you detect nearby enemies. Blast Packs are great for quick movements and can get you easy kills if used creatively, but they're also challenging to master.

Luckily, Raze's signature and ultimate abilities are solid and straightforward to use. With her high damage output, it's easy to see why she's one of the top duelists in the game.

2. Reyna

Reyna, the empress of Mexico, is one of the deadliest agents in Valorant. She was released at launch and quickly established herself as one of the top duelists with her devouring ability.

Credit: Riot Games Reyna

Passive: Soul Harvest

Basic Ability: Leer

Signature Abilities: are Devour and Dismiss

Ultimate Ability: Empress

Reyna is a duelist that relies entirely on your ability to get kills. Her Soul Harvest passive is the core of her abilities, and missing shots can be devastating.

With no mobility abilities, you can find yourself completely vulnerable. However, if you can land those headshots, Reyna is a terrifying duelist who can easily carry a team.

1. Jett

Jett, from South Korea, is all about speed and mobility. She has been a part of Valorant since launch and is the most agile agent in the game thanks to her wind powers. Many new duelists have arrived but Jett still sits on the throne

Many new duelists have arrived but Jett still sits on the throne

Passive Ability: Drift

Basic Abilities: Cloudburst and Updraft

Signature Ability: Tailwind

Ultimate Ability: Blade Storm

Jett is considered the top duelist in the game because she has the best mobility out of all the agents. Tailwind allows Jett to dash to cover immediately after firing a shot, which makes her an absolute beast with the Operator sniper rifle.

Whether she's popping into cover with Tailwind or catching enemies off guard in Heaven with Updraft, Jett is a hard agent to play against. With her perfect aim head-tapping knives, it's no wonder Jett has consistently been the most-picked duelist in Valorant.

These are all the duelist agents in Valorant and how we ranked them. Here you can check out how to counter each of them and also how to counter all Initiator Agents in Valorant.

