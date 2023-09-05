UFC 5 Cover Stars Revealed

It has been a long time since the last UFC game, but we are finally on the home stretch toward UFC 5.

After a long wait, excitement is ramping up for the next game from EA Sports. The developers have a history of strong fighting game releases, from Fight Night through to their UFC efforts.

This year's game comes with two editions, and EA has now confirmed the cover stars. So who is going to be gracing the front of UFC 5? Let's take a look!

Standard Edition cover

The Standard Edition of UFC 5 will feature two cover stars, with former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski sharing the cover.

These two popular stars are likely to be highly rated in the game with their new status as cover stars and their own incredible skill inside the octagon.

Of course, being an EA game this isn't the only version of the game you can buy...

Deluxe Edition cover

The Deluxe Edition is a digital-only version of UFC 5 that will come with a few extras. That includes a different cover star too. The Deluxe Edition have the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya grace the cover.

With it being a digital-only edition that means your UFC 5 icon in your game library will bear the Nigerian's face, but you can't get a physical copy of the game with him on the cover which is a shame.

When does UFC 5 come out?

So the cover stars have been revealed, but is there anything else we know so far about UFC 5? Well, EA is playing this one pretty close to the vest, so there isn't much more information right now.

With this reveal, we can assume that the release of UFC 5 isn't too far away. Fans should expect to be able to play the new game before Christmas. We will have more news around UFC 5 later this week, so stay tuned to RealSport101.com for all the latest news!