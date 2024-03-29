Tekken 8 Eddy Gordo: Release date, how to unlock, trailer, & more

The Indomitable Flash joins the fray!

29 Mar 2024 4:05 PM +00:00

With Tekken 8's thunderous arrival earlier this year bringing the return of familiar faces like Yoshimitsu, Jin, Paul, and more to the King of the Iron Fist Tournament, the appetite for more content is growing among fans. The wait is over, as more details about the first DLC character, Eddy Gordo, have finally been revealed!

Tekken 8 will introduce new fighters through its DLC, accessible only with the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game. These editions unlock the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, granting access to four new characters throughout the year. The gameplay trailer and release date for the first fighter, Eddy Gordo, have already been announced! Let's delve deeper into the details.

Eddy Gordo, the Indomitable Flash, arrives in Tekken 8 on 4 April 2024. Players with the Playable Character Year 1 Pass can enjoy early access starting 2 April 2024, at 11:00 PM GMT | 4:00 PM PDT.

Tekken 8 Eddy Gordo gameplay trailer

The gameplay trailer showcases Eddy Gordo's iconic Capoeira fighting style. This Brazilian martial art, disguised as a dance, emphasises flowing movements, often involving hands on the ground and inverted kicks. One of Eddy's moves, the Rage Art, creates a vortex of wind that reaches out and eventually traps the opponent. Eddy then finishes them off with a kick.

The ginga, a rocking step, forms the core of his technique, as seen in the trailer:

How to unlock Eddy Gordo in Tekken 8

As mentioned earlier, being a DLC character, Eddy Gordo will only be unlockable with the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game. These editions unlock the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, granting access to four new fighters throughout the year.

Other rumoured DLC characters for Tekken 8

Bandai Namco plans to release four DLC characters throughout 2024, spread across spring, summer, autumn, and winter. The first confirmed character, a fan favourite who didn't make the base roster, is none other than the legendary capoeira fighter, Eddy Gordo.

Tekken enthusiasts were surprised to find that certain iconic characters didn't secure a spot in the base roster of Tekken 8. These fighters have left an indelible mark on the franchise, with dedicated fan bases eager to witness their return.

With three vacant slots for upcoming characters, fans have already begun speculating who might join the tournament as the season progresses. Among the most popular theories are the inclusion of Armor King, Lei Wulong, Julia Chang, and Anna Williams.

