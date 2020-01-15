The Best Games for PS4 in 2020: The Last of Us 2, Elder Scrolls 6, Dying Light 2 & more (PS4, PS5)

2020 is lining up to be an absolutely huge year for gamers!

There is a whole horde of new games on their way, and that’s not to mention the two next-gen consoles are now confirmed for an end of 2020 launch.

Our list covers all of the most exciting releases we’ll be seeing in 2020 for the PS4, and Sony’s upcoming console, the PS5.

Let’s not waste any time – here are the best upcoming games for PlayStation.

Doom Eternal

Release date: March 20

Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch

Doom Eternal is the sequel to 2016’s Doom, and the upcoming release is set to be even sharper, more chaotic and gore-filled than ever before.

The release was recently pushed back to March, but judging from the new trailer, it’s going to be worth the wait.

With a larger backdrop to the blood-fuelled action and new online multiplayer modes confirmed for the game, there’s plenty to get excited about.

After being contained on Mars in the last game, the new trailer starts by showing that Hell has arrived on Earth in 2151. As the planet burns the Doom Slayer prepares to dive into the fight.

The trailer showcases new movement mechanics, a fresh set of enemies, and the ubiquitous gore & metal soundtrack that it is precisely the adrenaline-pumping tease that fans wanted to see.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Release date: TBC

Consoles: Xbox Series X, PS5

This screenshot, taken from the prequel Skyrim, shows the open-world that the community is edging to get back to

Bethesda’s commitments to other projects have slowed down progress on The Elder Scrolls 6 in recent times, but the developers recently reassured fans that the game is very much on its way.

That said, it won’t be releasing until next-gen consoles finally do in the back end of 2020.

The teaser trailer put out at E3 2019 was pretty underwhelming, but despite the nature of it, a series of rumours regarding the location of the 6th instalment have been circulating.

We are beyond excited to see what the upcoming Xbox can do to elevate the experience that Elder Scrolls titles typically deliver.

The Last of Us Part 2

Release date: May 29

Platforms: PS4, PS5

It’s a shame we have had to wait so long for a sequel, but developers Naughty Dog has finally confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2 is arriving in 2020.

The original received a 95% rating on Metacritic and was GamesRadar’s Game of the Decade, making the sequel one of the most eagerly anticipated games of 2020.

If you’re looking for a game that focuses on stealth, survival and gore, this is the one for you.

Success in fights will require the right balance between stealth and physicality, as damage seems to have a more realistic impact on health than before.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about The Last of Us 2

The most recent gameplay trailer shows these features off in stunning high-definition, but be warned – it’s not for the faint-hearted.

