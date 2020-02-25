RealTech: NACON unveil officially licenced PS4 controller and microphone

The quality you often sacrifice for veering away from officially licenced products is often huge, but NACON has teamed up with PS4 themselves to ensure you don’t have that problem

The gaming hardware specialists have rolled out a brand new

PlayStation 4 controller as well as a streaming microphone, so you can level up

your habits.

NACON streaming microphone for PlayStation 4

Designed for PS4 content creators, NACON has developed the

perfect product for recording and streaming.

Its highly accurate sound capture reproduces voices in

crystal-clear detail.

KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY: The microphone forms just one aspect of the NACON range

Featuring cardioid technology, NACON's Streaming Microphone boasts directional recording to ensure background noise is ignored.

It also integrates an analogue-to-digital converter (ADC) with 16bit/48khz resolution to support all connections.

Its elegant and understated design with blue backlighting

fits naturally into any setup.

The NACON Streaming Microphone for PS4 includes a

sturdy metal tripod and a windscreen to block ambient noise.

RRP: £64.99

NACON Camouflage Wired compact controller for PlayStation 4

With over a million units sold worldwide, the Wired

Compact Controller from NACON is now available in a new

Camouflage colour that FPS and stealth fans will love.

The Wired Compact Controller offers all the essential features a gamer needs, including a fully functional touchpad, a headset jack and two vibration motors.

STEALTH OPTIONAL: Feel like you're in the field with this camo controller

Its ergonomic design is suitable for all players, and the soft-touch finish provides the ideal grip and optimal comfort during long gaming sessions.

The Wired Compact Controller is also PC compatible.

RRP: £24.99

