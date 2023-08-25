Step into the world of Rocket League with the style and swagger of your favourite football teams thanks to an amazing collaboration between Rocket League and Puma. With this crossover, Rocket League Puma decals will be introduced for the Fennec and Octane models, meticulously designed to mirror the on-field kits of popular football clubs AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, and Olympique de Marseille.

Announced via social media and for a limited time, from 24 August to 5 September, players have the chance to channel their inner football star by decking out their vehicles in the unmistakable Puma decals.

Puma's reputation as an iconic sponsor of football clubs around the world makes it a perfect fit to join the ranks of Rocket League with unique cosmetics. The Puma decals for Octane and Fennec cars bring an extra layer of flair and confidence to the Rocket League arena, akin to that of elite athletes on a football pitch.

click to enlarge Credit: Psyonix Man City fans are eating good!

The result of this collaboration is a seamless connection between the virtual and real sports worlds, where Rocket League players can embody the essence of their beloved football teams. We do hope more brands take note because I'm personally waiting for a Liverpool FC decal!

Even if you're not a football fan, you can actually rock some Puma gear with the Classic Wheels and Forever Better Wheels, which draw inspiration from the very materials used in the brand's high-performance driving shoes. It's a fusion of speed, style, and sportsmanship that elevates the Rocket League experience.

Rocket League x Puma decals - Price and all bundles

Here is everything available within the Rocket League x Puma collaboration.

PUMA Octane Bundle (800 Credits)

PUMA: AC Milan Decal

PUMA: Borussia Dortmund Decal

PUMA: Manchester City Decal

PUMA: Olympique de Marseille Decal

PUMA Fennec Bundle (800 Credits)

PUMA: AC Milan Decal

PUMA: Borussia Dortmund Decal

PUMA: Manchester City Decal

PUMA: Olympique de Marseille Decal

PUMA Mega Bundle (1500 Credits)

All items in the PUMA Octane Bundle

All items in the PUMA Fennec Bundle

PUMA: Classic Wheels

PUMA: Forever Better Wheels

PUMA: Player Banner

PUMA Mega Bundle + Cars (2500 Credits)

All items in the PUMA Mega Bundle

Lime Octane Car

Lime Fennec Car

And that's it! For more content, check out every ranked reward with Rocket League Season 11.