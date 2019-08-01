header decal
01 Aug 2019

PES 2020 Demo: Official Arsenal ratings revealed

PES 2020 Demo: Official Arsenal ratings revealed

The PES 2020 graphics are amazing but can we say the same for Unai Emery's Gunners?

Arsenal Team Rating

Bernd Leno (OVR 86)

Sokratis (OVR 85)

Laurent Koscielny (OVR 84)

Nacho Monreal (OVR 82)

Hector Bellerin (OVR 83)

Lucas Torreira (OVR 84)

Granit Xhaka (OVR 84)

Sead Kolasinac (OVR 83)

Mesut Ozil (OVR 85)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88)

Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 87)

On the bench

