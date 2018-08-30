PES 2019: Best players on Master League

The wait is over. We can finally see the player ratings for PES 2019, the first football game release of the new season, and discover who are the best players on the game. With a World Cup taking place over the summer, the tournament has clearly influenced the ratings, with some stars from Russia climbing into the top 10.

We are looking at players with an OPR of 86 and above in Exhibition and Master League. Where players’ OPR (overall points rating) starts is the true reflection of how they have performed over the past 12 months.

Lionel Messi (OPR 94 – DEV 89)

Age: 31Position: SSClub: BarcelonaCountry: ArgentinaValue: £44.6 million (Release fee: £108.9 million)Salary: £10.5 millionBest abilities: 97 ball control, 96 dribbling, 95 finishing

As expected, Lionel Messi leads the ratings race on PES 2019, with the Barcelona forward having yet another stellar season in 2017/18. The 31-year-old scored 45 goals in 54 games during the campaign, as the Catalans completed a domestic treble with the league, cup and supercup. The Argentine struggled at the World Cup, however, with La Albiceleste crashing out in the Round of 16.

Messi holds on to his 94 overall rating this year, with his best abilities including 97 ball control, 96 dribbling and 95 finishing. To sign him on Master League you may only need around £65 million given his age, with the 31-year-old’s annual salary at £10.5 million. His rating to will fall to around 89 in the next three years, however.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OPR 94 – DEV 89)

Age: 33Position: CFClub: PM Black White (Juventus)Country: PortugalValue: £44.5 million (Release fee: £106.8 million)Salary: £10.4 millionBest abilities: 98 jump, 94 header, 94 kicking power

There’s no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo shares top spot with Messi, after Ronaldo won a third consecutive Champions League title with Real Madrid last season. He has since moved on to Juventus, as we wait to see if the forward can conquer another division. At the World Cup, Ronaldo couldn’t take Portugal beyond the Round of 16, but still had time to net a hat trick against Spain, including an 88th minute free kick to steal a point for his country.

Ronaldo too holds his 94 rating for PES 2019, but his position has moved from left wing to centre forward. For abilities of 98 jump, 94 header and 94 kicking power you will £60 million with a salary of £10.4 million.

Neymar (OPR 93 – DEV 94)

Age: 26Position: LWFClub: Paris Saint-GermainCountry: BrazilValue: £39 million (Release fee: £99.5 million)Salary: £8.7 millionBest abilities: 96 dribbling, 95 ball control, 94 explosive power

The first player to improve his OPR for PES 2019 is the world’s most expensive player Neymar. Judging by his first season for Paris Saint-Germain, you can understand why, with the Brazilian netting 28 times in 30 matches along with 16 assists, earning him the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award. However, the Brazilian missed the last 16 games of the season and looked very rusty at the World Cup, spending a lot of the time the floor.

Neymar is perhaps the best player to sign on Master League due to his ability to improve. The 26-year-old can grow to 94, making him set to take over the Messi-Ronaldo mantle. Neymar’s best stats include 96 dribbling, 95 ball control and 94 explosive power which can be yours for around £75 million and wages of £8.7 million.

David de Gea (OPR 91 – DEV 90)

Age: 27Position: GKClub: Man Red (Manchester United)Country: SpainValue: £29.8 million (Release fee: £32.8 million)Salary: £5.8 millionBest abilities: 99 reflexes, 98 coverage, 97 goalkeeping

David de Gea looks to have claimed the best goalkeeper in the world title after almost single-handedly taking Manchester United into the Champions League places last season. The Spaniard had the most clean sheets (18) in the Premier League last season, whilst making the fifth-most amount of saves (115). Unfortunately, his form fell at the World Cup, letting slip a tame Ronaldo effort in that 3-3 draw with Portugal.

De Gea, the best goalkeeper on the game, has a release fee of £32.8 million, with a salary of £5.8 million. The 27-year-old’s 91 OPR has abilities of 99 reflexes, 98 coverage and 97 goalkeeping.

Mohamed Salah (OPR 90 – DEV 91)

Age: 26Position: RWFClub: LiverpoolCountry: EgyptValue: £28 million (Release fee: £37.4 million)Salary: £5.4 millionBest abilities: 95 explosive power, 94 speed, 92 dribbling

Mohamed Salah was perhaps the best player on the planet last season with the Liverpool winger breaking record after record in his first season of Anfield. The Egyptian scored 44 goals in 52 games during the campaign, taking Liverpool to the Champions League final when he unfortunately picked up a shoulder injury.

Salah’s crazy season has seen his rating improve by five to 90 this year, with his three-year development on Master League taking him to 91. The 26-year-old has a release fee of just £37.4 million on the game, an absolute steal given his abilities of 95 explosive power, 94 speed and 92 dribbling. His salary currently stands at £5.4 million.

Antoine Griezmann (OPR 90 – DEV 88)

Age: 27Position: CFClub: KB Red White (Atletico Madrid)Country: FranceValue: £31 million (Release fee: £61.4 million)Salary: £6.6 millionBest abilities: 90 attacking prowess, 89 dribbling, 88 explosive power

Antoine Griezmann had an up and down season in 2017/18, perhaps due to speculation over his future. The Frenchman still bagged 29 goals and 15 assists for Atletico Madrid during the campaign and scored twice in the Europa League final victory over Marseille. At the World Cup in Russia, the forward showed more consistency, scoring four goals and adding three assists as France lifted the trophy.

Griezmann’s 90 OPR remains the same for PES 2019, but this will fall in Master League to 88. Stats of 90 attacking prowess, 89 dribbling and 88 explosive power can be yours for around £55 million with a salary of £6.6 million.

Kevin De Bruyne (OPR 90 – DEV 86)

Age: 27Position: AMFClub: Man Blue (Manchester City)Country: BelgiumValue: £27 million (Release fee: £35.8 million)Salary: £5 millionBest abilities: 92 lofted pass, 92 low pass, 91 ball control

What a season Kevin De Bruyne had last year. The Manchester City man lifted his first Premier League title as his side broke the record for most wins in a season, with the midfielder scoring eight and creating a further 16. An injury in the current campaign has denied him from building on his title winning season, but the impact when he returns in November could fire City to more silverware.

De Bruyne won’t be injured on Master League, so you should look to sign the 90-rated midfielder for his £35.8 million release fee along with a salary of £5 million. With stats of 92 lofted pass, 92 low pass and 91 ball control, you’d be foolish not to move for him.

Toni Kroos (OPR 90 – DEV 87)

Age: 28Position: CMF﻿Club: MD White (Real Madrid)Country: GermanyValue: £28.7 million (Release fee: £55.8 million)Salary: £5.6 millionBest abilities: 96 low pass, 95 lofted pass, 94 ball control

Toni Kroos was part of the Real Madrid side that won a third straight Champions League title last season, and you start to wonder what is next for the German central midfielder. Kroos has won league titles, Champions Leagues and Club World Cups in both Germany and Spain, on top of his World Cup win with Germany in 2014, making him one of the most decorated players of his generation, aged just 28.

Kroos’ OPR improves to 90 this year, with his best stats being his 96 low pass, 95 lofted pass and 94 ball control. The German’s release fee is £55.8 million, but you may be able to snap him up for closer to £50 million with a salary of £5.6 million.

Manuel Neuer (OPR 90 – DEV 87)

Age: 32Position: GKClub: Other*Country: GermanyValue: £23.7 millionSalary: £3.7 millionBest abilities: 98 goalkeeping, 97 reflexes, 97 coverage

A season to forget for Manuel Neuer, with the Bayern Munich number one ruled out for almost the entire campaign through injury. As a result, he has lost his place as the best goalkeeper in the world to David de Gea, and almost didn’t travel to the World Cup with Germany. It’s now a massive season for him as he looks to show why he made it to the top in the first place.

That loss of game time has seen Neuer slip to a 90 OPR this year which looks set to continue to fall to 87 over the next three years on Master League. For his 98 goalkeeping, 97 reflexes and 97 coverage you will need around £40 million with a salary of £3.7 million.

Eden Hazard (OPR 90 – DEV 90)

Age: 27﻿Position: LWFClub: London FC (Chelsea)Country: BelgiumValue: £34 million (Release fee: £87.8 million)Salary: £7.8 millionBest abilities: 96 dribbling, 95 explosive power, 93 unwavering balance

Eden Hazard moves up one from last year, perhaps due to his stunning performances at the World Cup. The 27-year-old earned the Silver Ball at the tournament, scoring three goals as Belgium finished third in Russia. His performances linked him with a move to Real Madrid, but Chelsea have managed to keep hold of him until January at least.

On PES 2019, Hazard improves by one to 90, which should remain constant for the next three Master League seasons. Stats of 96 dribbling, 95 explosive power and 93 unwavering balance will cost close to £60 million with a salary of £7.8 million.

