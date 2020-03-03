Mario Kart Tour: Real-time multiplayer coming to smartphone racer

The most beloved racing game on the face of the planet is, without a doubt, Mario Kart.

From its humble beginnings all the way through to Mario Kart 8, the fun, frustration, and chaos it brings to households around the world is unique.

But you don't need a Nintendo Switch to enjoy playing Mario Kart these days.

There is a mobile version, Mario Kart Tour, that is available for free (with in-app purchases) on iOS and Android devices. And now it is getting closer to the real thing.

Multiplayer mode

It is one thing to enjoy Mario Kart by yourself on your mobile device, it is quite another to jump into the true chaos of an online multiplayer race.

Well, soon you can.

Release date

launches its new, real-time multiplayer mode worldwide on 9 March at 3am GMT, which means a quick update on Monday morning is all you will need to race with others on your commute!

Players who update their Mario Kart Tour game to the latest version will be able to participate in real-time multiplayer races where they can race wheel-to-wheel against friends and other Mario Kart Tour players nearby or online.

Multiplayer gameplay

With real-time multiplayer, players can participate in standard races against other Mario Kart Tour players around the world based on an ever-changing set of rules.

These rules will change daily, meaning the challenge and excitement never ends. Players can also choose to create or join a Lobby Match, where they can play against friends or other players nearby based on their own custom set of rules.

In Gold Races, available only to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers, players can race at even faster speeds that require advanced kart manoeuvres to challenge other competitors.