NHL 19: San Jose Sharks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

After making it to the Stanley Cup Finals a couple of seasons back, the San Jose Sharks were determined to make it back. So, they brought in Evander Kane, integrated great prospects like Timo Meier into the lines, and, in a blockbuster move, traded in Erik Karlsson to join their already highly-rated blueliner corps. Now the Sharks are among the very best teams in the Western Conference, poised for a deep run this season.

Joe Pavelski, Right Wing﻿, 87 OVR

Age: 34Role: Two-WayHeight: 180cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 92 Wrist Shot Accuracy. 91 Deking, Passing, Hand-Eye, Puck Control

The San Jose captain has been one of the team’s most trusted goalscorers for many years and continues to notch goals in big games this season – tallying 27 goals and 45 points in 52 games. It doesn’t often translate into NHL 19 gameplay due to how the positioning works, but Joe Pavelski is excellent in the faceoff circle, and has been given an 85 rating in-game. With a 91 across all puck skills and incredible accuracy ratings for his shooting, Pavelski is a very deadly forward to have on the ice.

Erik Karlsson, Defenseman, 90 OVR

Age: 28Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 87kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Offensive Awareness, Deking, Poise, Puck Control, Passing

Erik Karlsson has long been recognized among the very best defensemen in the league, so to add the Swede to a team that already has Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic almost seems unfair. It took the former Senator time to adapt to the Sharks’ style, but now he’s notched 43 points in 47 games, seemingly getting more comfortable with each passing game. He’s the best offensive defenseman in NHL 19, boasting puck skills that are a mere point off of Sidney Crosby. Karlsson is also remarkably fast with 92s across all speed stats.

Martin Jones, Goaltender, 87 OVR

Age: 28Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Glove Low, Stick Low, Recover, Agility, Speed, Vision

Since moving from the Sharks’ heated rivals, the Los Angeles Kings, to the Boston Bruins and then to San Jose over the space of four days in 2015, Martin Jones has grown into a very trusty goaltender: one that’s capable of leading a team to the Stanley Cup. He’s seen his numbers slip from his .915 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average in 60 starts last season to .895 and 2.98 in 38 starts this season, but his stats will likely be topped up before the end of the season. Jones is well-balanced across the board, with a slight weakness in a favored scoring zone on NHL 19, at stick high.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the San Jose Sharks’ first lines start. Thornton is superb in the duel, so this line will often win possession. From there, all of Kane, Pavelski, and Burns boast incredible shooting ability. So, despite this line not hosting the likes of Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, or Timo Meier, it’s still very dangerous.

NHL 19 San Jose Sharks Roster

Evander Kane (83) – Joe Thornton (84) – Joe Pavelski (87)Joakim Ryan (78) – Brent Burns (89)Martin Jones (87)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Brent Burns 89 Two-Way Defenseman 196cm 33 Right 92 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Power, Defensive Awareness Marc-Edouard Vlasic 86 Defensive Defenseman 185cm 31 Left 92 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking. 90 Shot Blocking Logan Couture 85 Playmaker Center 185cm 29 Left 90 Deking, Acceleration, Speed, Agility Joe Thornton 84 Playmaker Center 193cm 39 Left 90 Balance, Strength. 89 Offensive Awareness, Passing, Puck Control Evander Kane 84 Left Wing Power Forward 188cm 27 Left 89 Acceleration, agility, Speed, Aggressiveness, Strength, Slap Shot Power Justin Braun 83 Defensive Defenseman 188cm 31 Right 90 Discipline. 89 Shot Blocking. 88 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Endurance Tomas Hertl 83 Sniper Center 188cm 24 Left 89 Deking, Slap Shot Power. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Speed, Agility, Acceleration Brenden Dillon 82 Defensive Defenseman 193cm 27 Left 90 Strength, Body Checking, Balance Joonas Donskoi 81 Two-Way Left Wing 183cm 26 Right 90 Discipline. 88 Acceleration, Speed Timo Meier 81 Right Wing Power Forward 183cm 21 Left 88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking. 87 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength Kevin Labanc 81 Two-Way Left Wing 180cm 22 Right 87 Speed. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Melker Karlsson 79 Two-Way Center 183cm 28 Right 87 Speed, Agility, Acceleration Tim Heed 78 Offensive Defenseman 183cm 27 Right 90 Discipline. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility Joakim Ryan 78 Two-Way Defenseman 180cm 25 Left 90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Barclay Goodrow 77 Left Wing Power Forward 188cm 25 Left 88 Strength, Balance. 87 Body Checking. Marcus Sorensen 76 Left Wing Sniper 180cm 26 Left 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Dylan Gambrell 68 Two-Way Center 183cm 22 Right 84 Agility. 83 Acceleration, Speed Aaron Dell 81 Hybrid Goaltender 183cm 29 Left 87 Agility, Speed, Recover

Kyle Wood, Defenseman, 75 OVR

Age: 22Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 104kgShoots: RightPotential: Top 6 med

His rating is a little bit low to be considered for the NHL lines, but then again, Kyle Wood’s 196cm, 104kg frame as well as his 88 strength, 88 balance, 85 shot blocking, 85 stick checking, and 85 body checking make him a very usable defenseman in the traditional sense.

The San Jose Sharks have done well to integrate and develop many of their prospects into their NHL lines: some have remained while others have become valued trade pieces. Now, another batch of decent youngsters looks to be on its way to the NHL, with Ryan Merkley, Sasha Chmelevski, Noah Gregor, and Jeremy Roy all developing into serviceable players.

NHL 19 San Jose Sharks Top Prospects