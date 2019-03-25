NHL 19: San Jose Sharks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
After making it to the Stanley Cup Finals a couple of seasons back, the San Jose Sharks were determined to make it back. So, they brought in Evander Kane, integrated great prospects like Timo Meier into the lines, and, in a blockbuster move, traded in Erik Karlsson to join their already highly-rated blueliner corps. Now the Sharks are among the very best teams in the Western Conference, poised for a deep run this season.
Joe Pavelski, Right Wing, 87 OVR
Age: 34Role: Two-WayHeight: 180cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 92 Wrist Shot Accuracy. 91 Deking, Passing, Hand-Eye, Puck Control
The San Jose captain has been one of the team’s most trusted goalscorers for many years and continues to notch goals in big games this season – tallying 27 goals and 45 points in 52 games. It doesn’t often translate into NHL 19 gameplay due to how the positioning works, but Joe Pavelski is excellent in the faceoff circle, and has been given an 85 rating in-game. With a 91 across all puck skills and incredible accuracy ratings for his shooting, Pavelski is a very deadly forward to have on the ice.
Erik Karlsson, Defenseman, 90 OVR
Age: 28Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 87kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Offensive Awareness, Deking, Poise, Puck Control, Passing
Erik Karlsson has long been recognized among the very best defensemen in the league, so to add the Swede to a team that already has Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic almost seems unfair. It took the former Senator time to adapt to the Sharks’ style, but now he’s notched 43 points in 47 games, seemingly getting more comfortable with each passing game. He’s the best offensive defenseman in NHL 19, boasting puck skills that are a mere point off of Sidney Crosby. Karlsson is also remarkably fast with 92s across all speed stats.
Martin Jones, Goaltender, 87 OVR
Age: 28Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Glove Low, Stick Low, Recover, Agility, Speed, Vision
Since moving from the Sharks’ heated rivals, the Los Angeles Kings, to the Boston Bruins and then to San Jose over the space of four days in 2015, Martin Jones has grown into a very trusty goaltender: one that’s capable of leading a team to the Stanley Cup. He’s seen his numbers slip from his .915 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average in 60 starts last season to .895 and 2.98 in 38 starts this season, but his stats will likely be topped up before the end of the season. Jones is well-balanced across the board, with a slight weakness in a favored scoring zone on NHL 19, at stick high.
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the San Jose Sharks’ first lines start. Thornton is superb in the duel, so this line will often win possession. From there, all of Kane, Pavelski, and Burns boast incredible shooting ability. So, despite this line not hosting the likes of Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, or Timo Meier, it’s still very dangerous.
NHL 19 San Jose Sharks Roster
Evander Kane (83) – Joe Thornton (84) – Joe Pavelski (87)Joakim Ryan (78) – Brent Burns (89)Martin Jones (87)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Brent Burns
|89
|Two-Way Defenseman
|196cm
|33
|Right
|92 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Power, Defensive Awareness
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|86
|Defensive Defenseman
|185cm
|31
|Left
|92 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking. 90 Shot Blocking
|Logan Couture
|85
|Playmaker Center
|185cm
|29
|Left
|90 Deking, Acceleration, Speed, Agility
|Joe Thornton
|84
|Playmaker Center
|193cm
|39
|Left
|90 Balance, Strength. 89 Offensive Awareness, Passing, Puck Control
|Evander Kane
|84
|Left Wing Power Forward
|188cm
|27
|Left
|89 Acceleration, agility, Speed, Aggressiveness, Strength, Slap Shot Power
|Justin Braun
|83
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|31
|Right
|90 Discipline. 89 Shot Blocking. 88 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Endurance
|Tomas Hertl
|83
|Sniper Center
|188cm
|24
|Left
|89 Deking, Slap Shot Power. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Speed, Agility, Acceleration
|Brenden Dillon
|82
|Defensive Defenseman
|193cm
|27
|Left
|90 Strength, Body Checking, Balance
|Joonas Donskoi
|81
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|26
|Right
|90 Discipline. 88 Acceleration, Speed
|Timo Meier
|81
|Right Wing Power Forward
|183cm
|21
|Left
|88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking. 87 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength
|Kevin Labanc
|81
|Two-Way Left Wing
|180cm
|22
|Right
|87 Speed. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Melker Karlsson
|79
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|28
|Right
|87 Speed, Agility, Acceleration
|Tim Heed
|78
|Offensive Defenseman
|183cm
|27
|Right
|90 Discipline. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility
|Joakim Ryan
|78
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|25
|Left
|90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Barclay Goodrow
|77
|Left Wing Power Forward
|188cm
|25
|Left
|88 Strength, Balance. 87 Body Checking.
|Marcus Sorensen
|76
|Left Wing Sniper
|180cm
|26
|Left
|87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Dylan Gambrell
|68
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|22
|Right
|84 Agility. 83 Acceleration, Speed
|Aaron Dell
|81
|Hybrid Goaltender
|183cm
|29
|Left
|87 Agility, Speed, Recover
Kyle Wood, Defenseman, 75 OVR
Age: 22Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 104kgShoots: RightPotential: Top 6 med
His rating is a little bit low to be considered for the NHL lines, but then again, Kyle Wood’s 196cm, 104kg frame as well as his 88 strength, 88 balance, 85 shot blocking, 85 stick checking, and 85 body checking make him a very usable defenseman in the traditional sense.
The San Jose Sharks have done well to integrate and develop many of their prospects into their NHL lines: some have remained while others have become valued trade pieces. Now, another batch of decent youngsters looks to be on its way to the NHL, with Ryan Merkley, Sasha Chmelevski, Noah Gregor, and Jeremy Roy all developing into serviceable players.
NHL 19 San Jose Sharks Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Linus Karlsson
|55
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|18
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Ryan Merkley
|60
|Offensive Defenseman
|180cm
|18
|Right
|Elite low
|Vladislav Kotkov
|61
|Two-Way Left Wing
|196cm
|18
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Jake McGrew
|57
|Two-Way Right Wing
|178cm
|19
|Right
|Top 9 low
|Ivan Chekhovich
|60
|Sniper Center
|178cm
|19
|Left
|Top 9 low
|Sasha Chmelevski
|60
|Two-Way Center
|180cm
|19
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Noah Gregor
|63
|Two-Way Center
|180cm
|20
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Joachim Blichfeld
|64
|Two-Way Left Wing
|185cm
|20
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Jayden Halbgewachs
|63
|Sniper Center
|173cm
|21
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Manuel Wiederer
|65
|Two-Way Center
|180cm
|21
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Alexander True
|67
|Two-Way Center
|196cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Jeremy Roy
|73
|Offensive Defenseman
|183cm
|21
|Right
|Top 4 med
|Zacharie Emond
|54
|Hybrid Goaltender
|185cm
|18
|Left
|AHL Starter med