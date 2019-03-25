header decal
NHL
25 Mar 2019

NHL 19: San Jose Sharks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the San Jose Sharks to glory with this roster?

Joe Pavelski, Right Wing ﻿ , 87 OVR

Erik Karlsson, Defenseman, 90 OVR

Martin Jones, Goaltender, 87 OVR

NHL 19 San Jose Sharks Roster

Kyle Wood, Defenseman, 75 OVR

NHL 19 San Jose Sharks Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

After making it to the Stanley Cup Finals a couple of seasons back, the San Jose Sharks were determined to make it back. So, they brought in Evander Kane, integrated great prospects like Timo Meier into the lines, and, in a blockbuster move, traded in Erik Karlsson to join their already highly-rated blueliner corps. Now the Sharks are among the very best teams in the Western Conference, poised for a deep run this season. 

Joe Pavelski, Right Wing﻿, 87 OVR

Age: 34Role: Two-WayHeight: 180cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 92 Wrist Shot Accuracy. 91 Deking, Passing, Hand-Eye, Puck Control 

The San Jose captain has been one of the team’s most trusted goalscorers for many years and continues to notch goals in big games this season – tallying 27 goals and 45 points in 52 games. It doesn’t often translate into NHL 19 gameplay due to how the positioning works, but Joe Pavelski is excellent in the faceoff circle, and has been given an 85 rating in-game. With a 91 across all puck skills and incredible accuracy ratings for his shooting, Pavelski is a very deadly forward to have on the ice.

Erik Karlsson, Defenseman, 90 OVR

Age: 28Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 87kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Offensive Awareness, Deking, Poise, Puck Control, Passing 

Erik Karlsson has long been recognized among the very best defensemen in the league, so to add the Swede to a team that already has Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic almost seems unfair. It took the former Senator time to adapt to the Sharks’ style, but now he’s notched 43 points in 47 games, seemingly getting more comfortable with each passing game. He’s the best offensive defenseman in NHL 19, boasting puck skills that are a mere point off of Sidney Crosby. Karlsson is also remarkably fast with 92s across all speed stats.

Martin Jones, Goaltender, 87 OVR

Age: 28Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Glove Low, Stick Low, Recover, Agility, Speed, Vision 

Since moving from the Sharks’ heated rivals, the Los Angeles Kings, to the Boston Bruins and then to San Jose over the space of four days in 2015, Martin Jones has grown into a very trusty goaltender: one that’s capable of leading a team to the Stanley Cup. He’s seen his numbers slip from his .915 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average in 60 starts last season to .895 and 2.98 in 38 starts this season, but his stats will likely be topped up before the end of the season. Jones is well-balanced across the board, with a slight weakness in a favored scoring zone on NHL 19, at stick high. 

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the San Jose Sharks’ first lines start. Thornton is superb in the duel, so this line will often win possession. From there, all of Kane, Pavelski, and Burns boast incredible shooting ability. So, despite this line not hosting the likes of Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, or Timo Meier, it’s still very dangerous.

NHL 19 San Jose Sharks Roster

Evander Kane (83) – Joe Thornton (84) – Joe Pavelski (87)Joakim Ryan (78) – Brent Burns (89)Martin Jones (87)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Brent Burns89Two-Way Defenseman196cm33Right92 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Power, Defensive Awareness
Marc-Edouard Vlasic86Defensive Defenseman185cm31Left92 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking. 90 Shot Blocking
Logan Couture85Playmaker Center185cm29Left90 Deking, Acceleration, Speed, Agility
Joe Thornton84Playmaker Center193cm39Left90 Balance, Strength. 89 Offensive Awareness, Passing, Puck Control
Evander Kane84Left Wing Power Forward188cm27Left89 Acceleration, agility, Speed, Aggressiveness, Strength, Slap Shot Power
Justin Braun83Defensive Defenseman188cm31Right90 Discipline. 89 Shot Blocking. 88 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Endurance
Tomas Hertl83Sniper Center188cm24Left89 Deking, Slap Shot Power. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Speed, Agility, Acceleration
Brenden Dillon82Defensive Defenseman193cm27Left90 Strength, Body Checking, Balance
Joonas Donskoi81Two-Way Left Wing183cm26Right90 Discipline. 88 Acceleration, Speed
Timo Meier81Right Wing Power Forward183cm21Left88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking. 87 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength
Kevin Labanc81Two-Way Left Wing180cm22Right87 Speed. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Melker Karlsson79Two-Way Center183cm28Right87 Speed, Agility, Acceleration
Tim Heed78Offensive Defenseman183cm27Right90 Discipline. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility
Joakim Ryan78Two-Way Defenseman180cm25Left90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Barclay Goodrow77Left Wing Power Forward188cm25Left88 Strength, Balance. 87 Body Checking.
Marcus Sorensen76Left Wing Sniper180cm26Left87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Dylan Gambrell68Two-Way Center183cm22Right84 Agility. 83 Acceleration, Speed
Aaron Dell81Hybrid Goaltender183cm29Left87 Agility, Speed, Recover

Kyle Wood, Defenseman, 75 OVR

Age: 22Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 104kgShoots: RightPotential: Top 6 med

His rating is a little bit low to be considered for the NHL lines, but then again, Kyle Wood’s 196cm, 104kg frame as well as his 88 strength, 88 balance, 85 shot blocking, 85 stick checking, and 85 body checking make him a very usable defenseman in the traditional sense. 

The San Jose Sharks have done well to integrate and develop many of their prospects into their NHL lines: some have remained while others have become valued trade pieces. Now, another batch of decent youngsters looks to be on its way to the NHL, with Ryan Merkley, Sasha Chmelevski, Noah Gregor, and Jeremy Roy all developing into serviceable players.

NHL 19 San Jose Sharks Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Linus Karlsson55Two-Way Center185cm18RightTop 9 med
Ryan Merkley60Offensive Defenseman180cm18RightElite low
Vladislav Kotkov61Two-Way Left Wing196cm18RightTop 9 med
Jake McGrew57Two-Way Right Wing178cm19RightTop 9 low
Ivan Chekhovich60Sniper Center178cm19LeftTop 9 low
Sasha Chmelevski60Two-Way Center180cm19RightTop 6 med
Noah Gregor63Two-Way Center180cm20LeftTop 6 med
Joachim Blichfeld64Two-Way Left Wing185cm20 RightTop 9 med
Jayden Halbgewachs63Sniper Center173cm21LeftTop 9 med
Manuel Wiederer65Two-Way Center180cm21RightBottom 6 med
Alexander True67Two-Way Center196cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Jeremy Roy73Offensive Defenseman183cm21RightTop 4 med
Zacharie Emond54Hybrid Goaltender185cm18LeftAHL Starter med
