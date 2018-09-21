NHL 19 Ratings: Top Goalies

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

Due to the way that EA Sports has classed goaltenders in NHL 19, this is a list of the best goalies in the game. Apparently, all NHL goalies use a hybrid style now. How true that is in real life is speculative, but in the game, it does mean that goaltenders don’t stand out as easier targets due to how attributes are affected by playing styles. So, here are the best goalies in NHL 19 ranked by their overall ratings.

Carey Price (92 OVR)

Team: Montreal CanadiensAge: 31Nationality: CanadianHeight: 191cmWeight: 97kgHandedness: LeftBest Stats: 95 Endurance, Stick Low 94, Rebound Control 93, Five Hole 93

It’s been a long time since Carey Price wasn’t considered to be the best goaltender in the NHL. This point is proven in almost every game for the Canadiens in recent years, with his lackluster surrounding cast leaving him with a lot of work. Despite its rating of 88, glove high is Price’s only real weakness, with him boasting a 91-plus rating in all other attributes of reflexes.

Braden Holtby (91 OVR)

Team: Washington CapitalsAge: 28Nationality: CanadianHeight: 188cmWeight: 96kgHandedness: LeftBest Stats: Angles 93, Rebound Control 93, Five Hole 92, Stick Low 92, Aggressiveness 92, Agility 92, Vision 92

Having just come off of a Stanley Cup-winning campaign, Braden Holtby has proven himself to be among the most reliable goaltenders in the NHL. His endurance, speed, and recovery ratings of 91 all help him compete at the highest level for 60 minutes in each game.

Sergei Bobrovsky (91 OVR)

Team: Columbus Blue JacketsAge: 29Nationality: RussianHeight: 188cmWeight: 82kgHandedness: LeftBest Stats: Rebound Control 91, Recover 92, Glove Low 92, Angles 91, Breakaway 91, Five Hole 91, Stick Low 91, Agility 91, Endurance 91, Speed 91

Sergei Bobrovsky is an almighty opponent to try and get the best of in net. The Russian is fast, nimble, and has no glaring weaknesses – his lowest reflexes stat is an 89 for glove high and stick high. With such lofty athletic stats, Bobrovsky has always got the angles covered.

Tuukka Rask (90 OVR)

Team: Boston BruinsAge: 31Nationality: FinnishHeight: 191cmWeight: 80kgHandedness: LeftBest Stats: Rebound Control 92, Recover 92, Angles 91, Glove Low 91, Stick Low 91, Agility 91, Speed 91, Vision 91

Just as the Boston Bruins looked to be on the downturn, Tuukka Rask and a batch of young guns sprung into action to make the Bruins legitimate playoff contenders again. Rask has proven, once again, that he’s one of the best in the league, and in NHL 19, he boasts lofty stats across the board. His glove high rating of 90 is particularly impressive.

Pekka Rinne (89 OVR)

Team: Nashville PredatorsAge: 35Nationality: FinnishHeight: 196cmWeight: 98kgHandedness: LeftBest Stats: Rebound Control 92, Recover 92, Breakaway 91, Five Hole 91

With poise of 90, endurance of 90, and vision of 90, Pekka Rinne’s NHL attributes mirror his cool-headedness whenever he steps onto the ice. While his durability of 80 is a bit worrying for Franchise Mode players, his lofty attributes in the reflexes column more than makeup for it.

Jonathan Quick (89 OVR)

Team: Los Angeles KingsAge: 32Nationality: AmericanHeight: 185cmWeight: 99kgHandedness: LeftBest Stats: Aggressiveness 94, Vision 92, Angles 91, Breakaway 91, Stick Low 91, Speed 91, Agility 91

Jonathan Quick manages to present a tough challenge to NHL 19 players due to his aggressiveness and other high athletic attributes. While his glove high of 87, glove low of 89, and stick high of 87 may hint to weakness, Quick is mobile and aggressive enough to snuff out many incoming chances.

Other top goalies in NHL 19