NHL 19: Complete Controls Guide (Goalie, Offense and Defense) for Xbox One and PS4

(Image Source: EA Sports)
In NHL 19, there are three different ways to use the controls, allowing players to use the presets that best suits their experience level.
The most basic control setup is that of the NHL 94 Controls. For an in-depth experience where you can do pretty much everything the players do in real life, the Skill Stick controls are your best option. But, if you’re used to playing some of the older editions, or play a lot of EA Sports games, the Hybrid controls may suit you better.
NHL 94 Controls
These are the most simple controls, with buttons for passing, shooting, and deking on offense and buttons to swap the skater that you’re in control of and to body check on defense. The left analog moves the skaters, as is always the case.
With such simple controls, this can make for a fun setup when playing some one-versus-one on the sofa or when first learning the game, but for the most part, this is a sparingly used controller configuration.
|Offense
|Xbox One
|PS4
|Move
|L
|L
|Hustle
|X
|▢
|Pass
|A
|X
|Shoot
|B
|O
|Initiate/Accept Fight
|Y + Y
|△ + △
|Spin
|LT
|L2
|Backhand Toe Drag Flip
|LB + X + RB
|L1 + ▢ + R1
|One-Handed Tuck
|LB + RB
|L1 + R1
|Between-the-Legs Shot
|LB + B
|L1 + O
|Between-the-Legs Pass
|LB + A
|L1 + X
|Between-the-Legs Deke
|LB + Y
|L1 + △
|Backhand Toe Drag
|LB + X
|L1 + ▢
|Defense
|Xbox One
|PS4
|Move
|L
|L
|Hustle
|X
|▢
|Change Player
|A
|X
|Checking
|B
|O
|Initiate/Accept Fight
|Y + Y
|△ + △
Skill Stick Controls
These are the preferred controls for more seasoned players of the game and, if you’re starting up in NHL 19, probably the best controls to start using and get used to as they offer the full spectrum of controls.
Using RT to control the strength of the pass as well as the right analog to have intricate control of the skater’s stick is very intuitive. Using the right analog to lay out body checks with precision also offers a much better way to play, especially as you can time them better to avoid major penalties.
|Offense
|Xbox One
|PS4
|Skating, Shooting, Pass Aim
|L
|L
|Hustle
|Press L
|L3
|Glide
|L Release
|L Release
|Vision Control
|Hold LT
|Hold L2
|Wind Up – Shoot
|R Pull Back, R Push Forward
|R Pull Back, R Push Forward
|Fake Shot
|R Pull Back, Release
|R Pull Back, Release
|Pass
|RT
|R2
|Stronger Pass
|Hold RT
|Hold R2
|Win Faceoff
|R
|R
|Saucer Pass
|RB
|R1
|Deke
|<-R / R->
|<-R / R->
|One-Touch Dekes
|L + LB
|L + L1
|Spin
|LT
|L2
|Leg Kick
|Push R
|R3
|Dump Puck
|RB + R
|R1 + R
|Line Change
|B / X
|O / ▢
|Boardplay
|Hold Y
|Hold △
|Cancel Pass While Holding
|LB
|L1
|Backhand Toe Drag
|Push R + R
|Push R + R
|Backhand Toe Drag Flip
|Push R + R + RB
|Push R + R + R1
|Left Handed One Hand Deke
|Backhand + LB + R
|Backhand + L1 + R
|Right Handed One Hand Deke
|Backhand + LB + R
|Backhand + L1 + R
|One-Handed Tuck
|Backhand/Forehand + LB + RB
|<-R/R-> + L1 + R1
|Between-the-Legs Shot
|LB + Push R + R
|L1 + R3 + R
|Between-the-Legs Pass
|LB + Push R + RT
|L1 + R3 + R2
|Between-the-Legs Saucer Pass
|LB + Push R + RB
|L1 + R3 + R1
|Protect Puck
|A
|X
|Chop Puck
|Push R + R
|R3 + R
|Quick Plays
|D-Pad
|Directional Buttons
|Defense
|Xbox One
|PS4
|Skate
|L
|L
|Switch Player
|RT
|R2
|Manual Switch Player
|Hold RT + R
|Hold R2 + R
|Cancel Manual Switch Player
|Hold RT + LB
|Hold R2 + L1
|Manual Switch Player (Last Player back)
|Hold RT + Push R
|Hold R2 + R3
|Vision Control
|Hold LT
|Hold L2
|Body check
|R
|R
|Poke Check
|RB
|R1
|Sweep Stick
|Hold RB + R
|Hold R1 + R
|Chop Puck
|Press R + R
|R3 + R
|Pass Block+Sweep Stick
|LB + <-R / R->
|L1 + <-R / R->
|Stick Lift
|A
|X
|Hip Check
|Press R + LB
|R3 + L1
|Block Pass
|LB
|L1
|Dive/Block
|LB + RB
|L1 + R1
|Initiate/Accept Fight
|Y + Y
|△ + △
|Boardplay
|Hold Y
|Hold △
|Initiate Net Battle
|Hold Y
|Hold △
|Line Change
|B / X
|O / ▢
|Tie Up Player’s Stick
|Hold A
|Hold X
Hybrid Controls
The Hybrid controls are very popular among players who have been a part of EA’s NHL series for many years as well as those who play the other EA Sports titles. They allow for a more traditional use of the symbol buttons, such as B to produce a slap shot or X for a wrist shot.
The Hybrid controls also come with an element from the Skill Stick controls, as you can use the right analog to manipulate the skater’s stick to deke and shoot.
|Offense
|Xbox One
|PS4
|Skating, Shooting, Pass Aim
|L
|L
|Pass
|A
|X
|Slap Shot
|B
|O
|Wrist Shot
|X
|▢
|Cancel Shot
|Hold LB
|Hold L1
|Saucer Pass
|RB
|R1
|One-Touch Dekes
|LB
|L1
|Vision Control
|LT
|L2
|Backhand Toe Drag
|Push R + R
|R3 + R
|Backhand Toe Drag Flip
|Push R + R + RB
|R3 + R + RB1
|Left Handed One Hand Deke
|Backhand + LB + R
|Backhand + L1 + R
|Right Handed One Hand Deke
|Backhand + LB + R
|Backhand + L1 + R
|One-Handed Tuck
|Backhand/Forehand + LB + RB
|Backhand/Forehand + L1 + R1
|Between-the-Legs Shot
|LB + Push R + R
|L1 + R3 + R
|Between-the-Legs Pass
|LB + Push R + RT
|L1 + R3 + R2
|Between-the-Legs Saucer Pass
|LB + Push R + RB
|L1 + R3 + R1
|Defense
|Xbox One
|PS4
|Switch Player
|A / RT
|X / R2
|Manual Switch Player
|Hold RT + R
|Hold R2 + R
|Cancel Manual Switch Player
|Hold RT + LB
|Hold R2 + L1
|Manual Switch Player (Last Player back)
|Hold RT + Push R
|Hold R2 + R3
|Poke Check
|RB
|R1
|Body Check
|B
|O
|Dive/Block
|LB + RB
|L1 + R1
|Stick Lift
|X
|▢
|Block Pass
|Hold LB
|L1
|Initiate/Accept Fight
|Y + Y
|△ + △
|Boardplay
|Hold Y
|Hold △
|Initiate Net Battle
|Hold Y
|Hold △
Goalie Controls
Playing as the goaltender can be a very difficult task, and yet it’s one of the most important in the team. The most integral elements are being able to be mobile while in the butterfly. Holding RT will set your goalie into the butterfly position while moving the right analog will allow you to move between the posts.
|Goaltender Controls
|Xbox One
|PS4
|Pull/Replace Goalie
|LT + View Button
|L2 + Touch Pad Button
|Toggle Manual Goalie
|LB + A
|L1 + X
|Move Goalie
|L
|L
|Precision Modifier
|LT
|L2
|Free Skate
|A
|X
|Pass Puck
|RT
|R2 / X
|Poke Check
|R
|R
|Change Camera View
|View Button
|Touch Pad Button
|Cover Puck
|Y
|△
|Butterfly
|Hold RT
|Hold R1
|Hug Post Left
|LB + <-L
|L1 + <-L
|Hug Post Right
|LB + L->
|L1 + L->
|Hug Post (VH)
|LB + <-L/L-> + RT
|L1 + <-L/L-> + R2
|Dump Puck
|R
|R
|Diving Poke Check
|X + L
|▢ + L
|Stack Pads
|B + <-L/L->
|O + <-L/L->
|Spread V
|X + Pull L
|▢ + Pull L
|Butterfly Slides
|<-R/R->
|<-R/R->
|Diving Save
|X + <-L/L->
|▢ + <-L/L->
|Leave Puck for Teammate
|LT
|L2
|Paddle Down
|Pull R
|Pull R
The best way to find your preferred style is to give them a go in games, so keep this guide open on your phone or tablet to consult while you try out new skills and controls on the ice.