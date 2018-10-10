header decal
Back

NHL

10 Oct 2018

NHL 19: Complete Controls Guide (Goalie, Offense and Defense) for Xbox One and PS4

Here’s what you need to know about the NHL 19 controls, for skaters and goaltenders, and which ones are best for you.

Jump To
link decal

NHL 94 Controls

link decal

Skill Stick Controls

link decal

Hybrid Controls

link decal

Goalie Controls

(Image Source: EA Sports)

In NHL 19, there are three different ways to use the controls, allowing players to use the presets that best suits their experience level.

The most basic control setup is that of the NHL 94 Controls. For an in-depth experience where you can do pretty much everything the players do in real life, the Skill Stick controls are your best option. But, if you’re used to playing some of the older editions, or play a lot of EA Sports games, the Hybrid controls may suit you better. 

NHL 94 Controls

These are the most simple controls, with buttons for passing, shooting, and deking on offense and buttons to swap the skater that you’re in control of and to body check on defense. The left analog moves the skaters, as is always the case. 

With such simple controls, this can make for a fun setup when playing some one-versus-one on the sofa or when first learning the game, but for the most part, this is a sparingly used controller configuration.

Offense Xbox One PS4
MoveLL
HustleX
PassAX
ShootBO
Initiate/Accept FightY + Y△ + △
SpinLTL2
Backhand Toe Drag FlipLB + X + RBL1 + ▢ + R1
One-Handed TuckLB + RBL1 + R1
Between-the-Legs ShotLB + BL1 + O
Between-the-Legs PassLB + AL1 + X
Between-the-Legs DekeLB + YL1 + △
Backhand Toe DragLB + XL1 + ▢
Defense Xbox One PS4
MoveLL
HustleX
Change PlayerAX
Checking BO
Initiate/Accept FightY + Y△ + △

Skill Stick Controls

These are the preferred controls for more seasoned players of the game and, if you’re starting up in NHL 19, probably the best controls to start using and get used to as they offer the full spectrum of controls. 

Using RT to control the strength of the pass as well as the right analog to have intricate control of the skater’s stick is very intuitive. Using the right analog to lay out body checks with precision also offers a much better way to play, especially as you can time them better to avoid major penalties. 

Offense Xbox One PS4
Skating, Shooting, Pass AimLL
HustlePress LL3
GlideL ReleaseL Release
Vision ControlHold LTHold L2
Wind Up – ShootR Pull Back, R Push ForwardR Pull Back, R Push Forward
Fake ShotR Pull Back, ReleaseR Pull Back, Release
PassRTR2
Stronger PassHold RTHold R2
Win FaceoffRR
Saucer PassRBR1
Deke<-R / R-><-R / R->
One-Touch DekesL + LBL + L1
SpinLTL2
Leg KickPush RR3
Dump PuckRB + RR1 + R
Line ChangeB / XO / ▢
BoardplayHold YHold △
Cancel Pass While HoldingLBL1
Backhand Toe DragPush R + RPush R + R
Backhand Toe Drag FlipPush R + R + RBPush R + R + R1
Left Handed One Hand DekeBackhand + LB + RBackhand + L1 + R
Right Handed One Hand DekeBackhand + LB + RBackhand + L1 + R
One-Handed TuckBackhand/Forehand + LB + RB<-R/R-> + L1 + R1
Between-the-Legs ShotLB + Push R + RL1 + R3 + R
Between-the-Legs PassLB + Push R + RTL1 + R3 + R2
Between-the-Legs Saucer PassLB + Push R + RBL1 + R3 + R1
Protect PuckAX
Chop PuckPush R + RR3 + R
Quick PlaysD-PadDirectional Buttons
Defense Xbox One PS4
SkateLL
Switch PlayerRTR2
Manual Switch PlayerHold RT + RHold R2 + R
Cancel Manual Switch PlayerHold RT + LBHold R2 + L1
Manual Switch Player (Last Player back)Hold RT + Push RHold R2 + R3
Vision ControlHold LTHold L2
Body checkRR
Poke CheckRBR1
Sweep StickHold RB + RHold R1 + R
Chop PuckPress R + RR3 + R
Pass Block+Sweep StickLB + <-R / R->L1 + <-R / R->
Stick LiftAX
Hip CheckPress R + LBR3 + L1
Block PassLBL1
Dive/BlockLB + RBL1 + R1
Initiate/Accept FightY + Y△ + △
BoardplayHold YHold △
Initiate Net BattleHold YHold △
Line ChangeB / XO / ▢
Tie Up Player’s StickHold AHold X

Hybrid Controls

The Hybrid controls are very popular among players who have been a part of EA’s NHL series for many years as well as those who play the other EA Sports titles. They allow for a more traditional use of the symbol buttons, such as B to produce a slap shot or X for a wrist shot. 

The Hybrid controls also come with an element from the Skill Stick controls, as you can use the right analog to manipulate the skater’s stick to deke and shoot. 

Offense Xbox One PS4
Skating, Shooting, Pass AimLL
PassAX
Slap ShotBO
Wrist ShotX
Cancel ShotHold LBHold L1
Saucer PassRBR1
One-Touch DekesLBL1
Vision ControlLTL2
Backhand Toe DragPush R + RR3 + R
Backhand Toe Drag FlipPush R + R + RBR3 + R + RB1
Left Handed One Hand DekeBackhand + LB + RBackhand + L1 + R
Right Handed One Hand DekeBackhand + LB + RBackhand + L1 + R
One-Handed TuckBackhand/Forehand + LB + RBBackhand/Forehand + L1 + R1
Between-the-Legs ShotLB + Push R + RL1 + R3 + R
Between-the-Legs PassLB + Push R + RTL1 + R3 + R2
Between-the-Legs Saucer PassLB + Push R + RBL1 + R3 + R1
Defense Xbox One PS4
Switch PlayerA / RTX / R2
Manual Switch PlayerHold RT + RHold R2 + R
Cancel Manual Switch PlayerHold RT + LBHold R2 + L1
Manual Switch Player (Last Player back)Hold RT + Push RHold R2 + R3
Poke CheckRBR1
Body CheckBO
Dive/BlockLB + RBL1 + R1
Stick LiftX
Block PassHold LBL1
Initiate/Accept FightY + Y△ + △
BoardplayHold YHold △
Initiate Net BattleHold YHold △

Goalie Controls

Playing as the goaltender can be a very difficult task, and yet it’s one of the most important in the team. The most integral elements are being able to be mobile while in the butterfly. Holding RT will set your goalie into the butterfly position while moving the right analog will allow you to move between the posts. 

Goaltender Controls Xbox One PS4
Pull/Replace GoalieLT + View ButtonL2 + Touch Pad Button
Toggle Manual GoalieLB + AL1 + X
Move GoalieLL
Precision ModifierLTL2
Free SkateAX
Pass PuckRTR2 / X
Poke CheckRR
Change Camera ViewView ButtonTouch Pad Button
Cover PuckY
ButterflyHold RTHold R1
Hug Post LeftLB + <-LL1 + <-L
Hug Post RightLB + L->L1 + L->
Hug Post (VH)LB + <-L/L-> + RTL1 + <-L/L-> + R2
Dump PuckRR
Diving Poke CheckX + L▢ + L
Stack PadsB + <-L/L->O + <-L/L->
Spread VX + Pull L▢ + Pull L
Butterfly Slides<-R/R-><-R/R->
Diving SaveX + <-L/L->▢ + <-L/L->
Leave Puck for TeammateLTL2
Paddle DownPull RPull R

The best way to find your preferred style is to give them a go in games, so keep this guide open on your phone or tablet to consult while you try out new skills and controls on the ice. 

