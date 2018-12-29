NHL 19: Boston Bruins Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
Just as the Boston Bruins looked to be on the slide and in need of a rebuild, they suddenly sprouted an almighty crop of young stars who have helped to vault the Bruins and their aging core of superstars back to the competitive end of the Atlantic Division. With bucket-loads of strength and two-way play throughout the lines, the Bruins are a tough team to beat and could continue to improve over the next couple of seasons. Right now, Boston is best considered as a dark horse for the Stanley Cup, given the competition in their own division.
Patrice Bergeron, Center, 90 OVR
Age: 33Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Faceoffs, Stick Checking. 94 Defensive Awareness
Patrice Bergeron is the most influential Bruin on the ice, with his immense ability in the faceoff circle meaning that his team gets the puck far more often than not. Last season, despite missing 18 games, Bergeron posted 30 goals, 33 assists, and a lofty +21 rating, which extended to another 16 points in 11 playoff games. This season, also dampened by some time out, Bergeron had 26 points in 19 games as well as a 55.7 faceoff win percentage through 436 duels.
Charlie McAvoy, Defenseman, 85 OVR
Age: 20Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 94kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 89 Defensive Awareness. 88 Stick Checking, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power
After breaking into the NHL last season, Charlie McAvoy is proving that he can be the cornerstone, elite-level defenseman that every serious Stanley Cup contender needs in the future. His rookie season saw the then-teenager score 32 points in 63 games with a +20 rating. He started this season incredibly well with six points in seven games but was forced to miss a huge chunk of games due to issues with a concussion.
Tuukka Rask, Goaltender, 90 OVR
Age: 31Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 80kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Rebound Control, Recover. 91 Angles, Glove Low, Stick Low, Agility, Speed, Vision
It wasn’t long ago that people were questioning the ability of Finnish netminder Tuukka Rask. But now, with a revitalized team in front of him, the long-time Bruins goalie has stepped up to prove that he is one of the league’s premier goaltenders. His three shutouts, 2.36 goals against average, and .917 save percentage were decent stats, with him maintaining a .915 save percentage through 12 starts this season.
NHL 19 Boston Bruins Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Boston Bruins’ first lines start. This is a strong, defensive, and mobile unit all around, with Bergeron being the premier playmaker on the ice. Both Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are top-class goal scorers while Zdeno Chara can bring down the hammer from the blueline.
Brad Marchand (88) – Patrice Bergeron (90) – David Pastrnak (87)Zdeno Chara (85) – Charlie McAvoy (85)Tuukka Rask (90)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Brad Marchand
|88
|Two-Way Left Wing
|175cm
|30
|Left
|92 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Accuracy. 91 Slap Shot Accuracy, Aggressiveness
|David Pastrnak
|87
|Right Wing Playmaker
|183cm
|22
|Right
|93 Deking. 92 Hand-Eye, Puck Control
|Zdeno Chara
|85
|Two-Way Defenseman
|206cm
|41
|Left
|94 Balance, Strength. 92 Body Checking, Shot Blocking
|Torey Krug
|84
|Offensive Defenseman
|175cm
|27
|Left
|90 Slap Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Puck Control, Passing, Deking
|David Krejci
|83
|Playmaker Center
|183cm
|32
|Right
|89 Discipline. 88 Stick Checking. 87 Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Endurance, Slap Shot Power
|Jake Debrusk
|82
|Left Wing Sniper
|183cm
|21
|Left
|88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Power
|John Moore
|82
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|27
|Left
|89 Speed. 88 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power
|Danton Heinen
|81
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|23
|Left
|86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Agility, Acceleration
|Brandon Carlo
|81
|Defensive Defenseman
|196cm
|21
|Right
|88 Slap Shot Power, 87 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
|David Backes
|81
|Power Forward Center
|191cm
|34
|Right
|90 Body Checking, Strength, Balance
|Kevan Miller
|80
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|30
|Right
|88 Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
|Matt Grzelcyk
|79
|Offensive Defenseman
|175cm
|24
|Left
|90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed, Agility, Acceleration
|Joakim Nordstrom
|78
|Two-Way Left Wing
|185cm
|26
|Left
|87 Strength. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Speed, Agility, Acceleration
|Anders Bjork
|78
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|22
|Left
|85 Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Discipline, Acceleration, Speed
|Sean Kuraly
|77
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|25
|Left
|85 Balance, Durability, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Strength, Slap Shot Power
|Lee Stempniak
|76
|Two-Way Right Wing
|180cm
|35
|Right
|86 Slap Shot Power, Discipline. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Agility
|Noel Acciari
|76
|Two-Way Center
|178cm
|26
|Right
|87 Discipline, Balance, Strength
|Chris Wagner
|76
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|27
|Right
|86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength, Balance
|Daniel Winnik
|75
|Two-Way Left Wing
|188cm
|33
|Left
|88 Discipline. 86 Shot Blocking, Strength
|Jaroslav Halak
|80
|Hybrid Goaltender
|180cm
|33
|Left
|87 Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision
Ryan Donato, Center, 78 OVR
Age: 22Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 183cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med
The Boston Bruins are very strong up the middle, but David Backes, David Krejci, and Patrice Bergeron are all closing in on their mid-30s. Ryan Donato’s 81 defensive awareness, 87 stick checking, 77 faceoffs, 80 poise, and 81 strength give him a strong base to push for a top-six role and fill the void created by Backes or Krejci showing signs of age over the next couple of seasons.
Boston has built a strong pool of prospects that fit the two-way style of play preferred by the team while also taking a chance on some more flair-filled players who use speed and finesse – fitting in well with the way that the modern game is evolving. Urho Vaakanainen and Jakub Zboril could be a future top-four defensive pairing while Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Zach Sanyshyn are nearly NHL ready.
NHL 19 Boston Bruins Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Jakub Lauko
|56
|Two-Way Left Wing
|185cm
|18
|Left
|Top 9 low
|Daniel Bukac
|58
|Defensive Defenseman
|196cm
|19
|Right
|AHL Top 2 med
|Cedric Pare
|60
|Power Forward Center
|188cm
|19
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Urho Vaakanainen
|61
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|19
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Jack Studnicka
|61
|Playmaker Center
|183cm
|19
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Joona Koppanen
|62
|Left Wing Playmaker
|196cm
|20
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Oskar Steen
|63
|Center Grinder
|173cm
|20
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
|75
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|21
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Zach Senyshyn
|72
|Right Wing Sniper
|188cm
|21
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Jakub Zboril
|71
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|21
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Jeremy Lauzon
|70
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|21
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Jesse Gabrielle
|64
|Left Wing Grinder
|183cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Dan Vladar
|67
|Hybrid Goaltender
|196cm
|21
|Left
|Backup high
|Kyle Keyser
|56
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|19
|Left
|AHL Starter med