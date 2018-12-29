NHL 19: Boston Bruins Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

Just as the Boston Bruins looked to be on the slide and in need of a rebuild, they suddenly sprouted an almighty crop of young stars who have helped to vault the Bruins and their aging core of superstars back to the competitive end of the Atlantic Division. With bucket-loads of strength and two-way play throughout the lines, the Bruins are a tough team to beat and could continue to improve over the next couple of seasons. Right now, Boston is best considered as a dark horse for the Stanley Cup, given the competition in their own division.

Patrice Bergeron, Center, 90 OVR

Age: 33Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Faceoffs, Stick Checking. 94 Defensive Awareness

Patrice Bergeron is the most influential Bruin on the ice, with his immense ability in the faceoff circle meaning that his team gets the puck far more often than not. Last season, despite missing 18 games, Bergeron posted 30 goals, 33 assists, and a lofty +21 rating, which extended to another 16 points in 11 playoff games. This season, also dampened by some time out, Bergeron had 26 points in 19 games as well as a 55.7 faceoff win percentage through 436 duels.

Charlie McAvoy, Defenseman, 85 OVR

Age: 20Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 94kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 89 Defensive Awareness. 88 Stick Checking, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power

After breaking into the NHL last season, Charlie McAvoy is proving that he can be the cornerstone, elite-level defenseman that every serious Stanley Cup contender needs in the future. His rookie season saw the then-teenager score 32 points in 63 games with a +20 rating. He started this season incredibly well with six points in seven games but was forced to miss a huge chunk of games due to issues with a concussion.

Tuukka Rask, Goaltender, 90 OVR

Age: 31Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 80kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Rebound Control, Recover. 91 Angles, Glove Low, Stick Low, Agility, Speed, Vision

It wasn’t long ago that people were questioning the ability of Finnish netminder Tuukka Rask. But now, with a revitalized team in front of him, the long-time Bruins goalie has stepped up to prove that he is one of the league’s premier goaltenders. His three shutouts, 2.36 goals against average, and .917 save percentage were decent stats, with him maintaining a .915 save percentage through 12 starts this season.

NHL 19 Boston Bruins Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Boston Bruins’ first lines start. This is a strong, defensive, and mobile unit all around, with Bergeron being the premier playmaker on the ice. Both Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are top-class goal scorers while Zdeno Chara can bring down the hammer from the blueline.

Brad Marchand (88) – Patrice Bergeron (90) – David Pastrnak (87)Zdeno Chara (85) – Charlie McAvoy (85)Tuukka Rask (90)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Brad Marchand 88 Two-Way Left Wing 175cm 30 Left 92 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Accuracy. 91 Slap Shot Accuracy, Aggressiveness David Pastrnak 87 Right Wing Playmaker 183cm 22 Right 93 Deking. 92 Hand-Eye, Puck Control Zdeno Chara 85 Two-Way Defenseman 206cm 41 Left 94 Balance, Strength. 92 Body Checking, Shot Blocking Torey Krug 84 Offensive Defenseman 175cm 27 Left 90 Slap Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Puck Control, Passing, Deking David Krejci 83 Playmaker Center 183cm 32 Right 89 Discipline. 88 Stick Checking. 87 Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Endurance, Slap Shot Power Jake Debrusk 82 Left Wing Sniper 183cm 21 Left 88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Power John Moore 82 Defensive Defenseman 188cm 27 Left 89 Speed. 88 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power Danton Heinen 81 Two-Way Center 185cm 23 Left 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Agility, Acceleration Brandon Carlo 81 Defensive Defenseman 196cm 21 Right 88 Slap Shot Power, 87 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength David Backes 81 Power Forward Center 191cm 34 Right 90 Body Checking, Strength, Balance Kevan Miller 80 Defensive Defenseman 188cm 30 Right 88 Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking Matt Grzelcyk 79 Offensive Defenseman 175cm 24 Left 90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed, Agility, Acceleration Joakim Nordstrom 78 Two-Way Left Wing 185cm 26 Left 87 Strength. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Speed, Agility, Acceleration Anders Bjork 78 Two-Way Left Wing 183cm 22 Left 85 Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Discipline, Acceleration, Speed Sean Kuraly 77 Two-Way Center 188cm 25 Left 85 Balance, Durability, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Strength, Slap Shot Power Lee Stempniak 76 Two-Way Right Wing 180cm 35 Right 86 Slap Shot Power, Discipline. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Agility Noel Acciari 76 Two-Way Center 178cm 26 Right 87 Discipline, Balance, Strength Chris Wagner 76 Two-Way Center 183cm 27 Right 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength, Balance Daniel Winnik 75 Two-Way Left Wing 188cm 33 Left 88 Discipline. 86 Shot Blocking, Strength Jaroslav Halak 80 Hybrid Goaltender 180cm 33 Left 87 Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision

Ryan Dona﻿to, Center, 78 OVR

Age: 22Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 183cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med

The Boston Bruins are very strong up the middle, but David Backes, David Krejci, and Patrice Bergeron are all closing in on their mid-30s. Ryan Donato’s 81 defensive awareness, 87 stick checking, 77 faceoffs, 80 poise, and 81 strength give him a strong base to push for a top-six role and fill the void created by Backes or Krejci showing signs of age over the next couple of seasons.

Boston has built a strong pool of prospects that fit the two-way style of play preferred by the team while also taking a chance on some more flair-filled players who use speed and finesse – fitting in well with the way that the modern game is evolving. Urho Vaakanainen and Jakub Zboril could be a future top-four defensive pairing while Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Zach Sanyshyn are nearly NHL ready.

NHL 19 Boston Bruins Top Prospects