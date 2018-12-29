header decal
29 Dec 2018

NHL 19: Boston Bruins Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Boston Bruins to glory with this roster?

Patrice Bergeron, Center, 90 OVR

Charlie McAvoy, Defenseman, 85 OVR

Tuukka Rask, Goaltender, 90 OVR

NHL 19 Boston Bruins Roster

Ryan Dona ﻿ to, Center, 78 OVR

NHL 19 Boston Bruins Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

Just as the Boston Bruins looked to be on the slide and in need of a rebuild, they suddenly sprouted an almighty crop of young stars who have helped to vault the Bruins and their aging core of superstars back to the competitive end of the Atlantic Division. With bucket-loads of strength and two-way play throughout the lines, the Bruins are a tough team to beat and could continue to improve over the next couple of seasons. Right now, Boston is best considered as a dark horse for the Stanley Cup, given the competition in their own division.

Patrice Bergeron, Center, 90 OVR

Age: 33Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Faceoffs, Stick Checking. 94 Defensive Awareness

Patrice Bergeron is the most influential Bruin on the ice, with his immense ability in the faceoff circle meaning that his team gets the puck far more often than not. Last season, despite missing 18 games, Bergeron posted 30 goals, 33 assists, and a lofty +21 rating, which extended to another 16 points in 11 playoff games. This season, also dampened by some time out, Bergeron had 26 points in 19 games as well as a 55.7 faceoff win percentage through 436 duels. 

Charlie McAvoy, Defenseman, 85 OVR

Age: 20Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 94kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 89 Defensive Awareness. 88 Stick Checking, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power

After breaking into the NHL last season, Charlie McAvoy is proving that he can be the cornerstone, elite-level defenseman that every serious Stanley Cup contender needs in the future. His rookie season saw the then-teenager score 32 points in 63 games with a +20 rating. He started this season incredibly well with six points in seven games but was forced to miss a huge chunk of games due to issues with a concussion. 

Tuukka Rask, Goaltender, 90 OVR

Age: 31Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 80kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Rebound Control, Recover. 91 Angles, Glove Low, Stick Low, Agility, Speed, Vision

It wasn’t long ago that people were questioning the ability of Finnish netminder Tuukka Rask. But now, with a revitalized team in front of him, the long-time Bruins goalie has stepped up to prove that he is one of the league’s premier goaltenders. His three shutouts, 2.36 goals against average, and .917 save percentage were decent stats, with him maintaining a .915 save percentage through 12 starts this season.

NHL 19 Boston Bruins Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Boston Bruins’ first lines start. This is a strong, defensive, and mobile unit all around, with Bergeron being the premier playmaker on the ice. Both Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are top-class goal scorers while Zdeno Chara can bring down the hammer from the blueline.

Brad Marchand (88) – Patrice Bergeron (90) – David Pastrnak (87)Zdeno Chara (85) – Charlie McAvoy (85)Tuukka Rask (90) 

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Brad Marchand88Two-Way Left Wing175cm30Left92 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Accuracy. 91 Slap Shot Accuracy, Aggressiveness
David Pastrnak87Right Wing Playmaker183cm22Right93 Deking. 92 Hand-Eye, Puck Control
Zdeno Chara85Two-Way Defenseman206cm41Left94 Balance, Strength. 92 Body Checking, Shot Blocking
Torey Krug84Offensive Defenseman175cm27Left90 Slap Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Puck Control, Passing, Deking
David Krejci83Playmaker Center183cm32Right89 Discipline. 88 Stick Checking. 87 Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Endurance, Slap Shot Power
Jake Debrusk82Left Wing Sniper183cm21Left88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Power
John Moore82Defensive Defenseman188cm27Left89 Speed. 88 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power
Danton Heinen81Two-Way Center185cm23Left86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Agility, Acceleration
Brandon Carlo81Defensive Defenseman196cm21Right88 Slap Shot Power, 87 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
David Backes81Power Forward Center191cm34Right90 Body Checking, Strength, Balance
Kevan Miller80Defensive Defenseman188cm30Right88 Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
Matt Grzelcyk79Offensive Defenseman175cm24Left90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed, Agility, Acceleration
Joakim Nordstrom78Two-Way Left Wing185cm26Left87 Strength. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Speed, Agility, Acceleration
Anders Bjork78Two-Way Left Wing183cm22Left85 Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Discipline, Acceleration, Speed
Sean Kuraly77Two-Way Center188cm25Left85 Balance, Durability, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Strength, Slap Shot Power
Lee Stempniak76Two-Way Right Wing180cm35Right86 Slap Shot Power, Discipline. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Agility
Noel Acciari76Two-Way Center178cm26Right87 Discipline, Balance, Strength
Chris Wagner76Two-Way Center183cm27Right86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength, Balance
Daniel Winnik75Two-Way Left Wing188cm33Left88 Discipline. 86 Shot Blocking, Strength
Jaroslav Halak80Hybrid Goaltender180cm33Left87 Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision

Ryan Dona﻿to, Center, 78 OVR

Age: 22Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 183cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med

The Boston Bruins are very strong up the middle, but David Backes, David Krejci, and Patrice Bergeron are all closing in on their mid-30s. Ryan Donato’s 81 defensive awareness, 87 stick checking, 77 faceoffs, 80 poise, and 81 strength give him a strong base to push for a top-six role and fill the void created by Backes or Krejci showing signs of age over the next couple of seasons. 

Boston has built a strong pool of prospects that fit the two-way style of play preferred by the team while also taking a chance on some more flair-filled players who use speed and finesse – fitting in well with the way that the modern game is evolving. Urho Vaakanainen and Jakub Zboril could be a future top-four defensive pairing while Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Zach Sanyshyn are nearly NHL ready.

NHL 19 Boston Bruins Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Jakub Lauko56Two-Way Left Wing185cm18LeftTop 9 low
Daniel Bukac58Defensive Defenseman196cm19RightAHL Top 2 med
Cedric Pare60Power Forward Center188cm19 LeftBottom 6 med
Urho Vaakanainen61Two-Way Defenseman185cm19LeftTop 4 med
Jack Studnicka61Playmaker Center183cm19RightTop 9 med
Joona Koppanen62Left Wing Playmaker196cm20LeftBottom 6 med
Oskar Steen63Center Grinder173cm20RightBottom 6 med
Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson75Two-Way Center185cm21RightTop 9 med
Zach Senyshyn72Right Wing Sniper188cm21RightTop 6 med
Jakub Zboril71Two-Way Defenseman188cm21LeftTop 4 med
Jeremy Lauzon70Two-Way Defenseman188cm21LeftTop 6 med
Jesse Gabrielle64Left Wing Grinder183cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Dan Vladar67Hybrid Goaltender196cm21LeftBackup high
Kyle Keyser56Hybrid Goaltender188cm19LeftAHL Starter med
