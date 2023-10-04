NHL 24 is finally here, with the game being on early access and officially releasing on 6 October. So, players are looking to master all the new features and mechanics that were introduced into the game as quickly as possible, to have an advantage over the opponents.

One of the features that suffered a slight change in NHL 24 is the hitting mechanic. In this year's title, it's slightly harder to hit players but is also more rewarding when you manage to do so.

So, without further ado let's find out how to master the hitting feature in NHL 24.

How to hit in NHL 24

To do a hit, you simply need to pull back your right stick and then flick up as you make contact with your opponent. This sounds quite easy to do, and in theory, you should have an easy time smashing your opponents against the barricades.

However, performing a hit on NHL 24 is a little bit harder than in previous editions. Now, if you don't time the hit perfectly your player will completely miss the opposing player and only hit the air. In some situations, this can create a dangerous counterattack or a clear scoring opportunity.

Because of that, you need to make sure you place your player in a perfect position to perform the hit, no matter the type of hit it is. It can be a hip check, or a shove, if you time it badly you will be punished, especially when playing against good players.

Despite that, hitting an opponent has never been as rewarding as it is on NHL 24. If you succeed in landing the hit, you will most likely recover the puck, and the player who received the hit will take more time to recover from it.

So, remember that the key thing to mastering the art of hitting is timing. It might take you some time to master hitting, but it will massively benefit your gameplay, especially on defense.

NHL 24 controls

There are some new controls that were introduced in NHL 24, and it's crucial you learn all of them. Some are harder to master than others, but they are all equally important.

So, if you want to become the king of the ice, and have an advantage over your opponents, especially HUT, check out out NHL 24 controls guide.