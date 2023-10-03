The home of sports games

NHL 24 Controls Guide: Master the Offense, Defense, Goalies and Fighting controls

By Francisco Carrico
NHL 24 Cale Makar

NHL 24 early access is underway, and players are very excited about being able to finally try out the game. However, before you dive head-first into NHL 24, you should have at least a basic understanding of the game's controls. Otherwise, you might have a hard time, especially if you are a new player.

Fortunately, you don't need to worry about that, because this article will help you master all the NHL 24 controls in no time. From defense to offense, and even fighting, we will teach you everything you need to know about the controls for every mechanic in the game.

Table of contents

So, without further ado, let's hit the Ice!

NHL 24 Controls Guide

The NHL 24 controls can be quite tricky to figure out, especially if you are new to the game. This year's title also introduced a new passing mechanic, so even if you are a veteran NHL player this article will still be useful to you.

Mastering these controls can give you an advantage over your opponent, be it online or against the CPU. Some controls are quite intuitive and easy to learn, while others might take some time to get used to.

NHL 24 Controls menu
There are two types of controls, the Skill Stick controls, and the Total Controls. The Total Controls option allows players to perform skills with just a press of a button. As for the Skill Stick controls, they are harder to master but give you much more control over your players' actions. The only difference between the Stick and Total Controls is that you can perform skills with just a press of a button, otherwise, they are pretty much the same.

It's also worth noting that, the NHL 94 controls layout and the Hybrid controls layout were both removed and replaced by the Total Controls layout.

So, let's start by taking a look at the Offensive controls.

NHL 24 offensive controls

As mentioned above, the Skill Stick controls are harder to learn, but if you want to be competitive you need to master them. Here are all the basic Offensive controls in NHL 24

NHL 24 offensive controls
NHL 24 basic Offensive controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|SPS4 / PS5 Controls
Skating / Shot & Pass AimLeft StickLeft Stick
Slap ShotMove Right Stick down and then upMove Right Stick down and then up
Wrist ShotRight Stick down and then Roll UpRight Stick down and then Roll Up
Desperation ShotRight Stick double tap up Right Stick double tap up
Fake ShotPress R3Press R3
Pass Press RT, and Hold RT for more strength Press R2, and Hold R2 for more strength
Saucer PassPress RBPress R1
Icon PassingHold RTHold R2
Desperation PassDouble tap RTDouble tap R2
Cancel PassWhile holding RT press RB+LBWhile holding R2 press R1+L1
HustlePress Left StickPress Left Stick
Protect Puck Left Stick + Right StickLeft Stick + Right Stick
GlideRelease Left StickRelease Left Stick
Vision ControlHold LTHold R2
DekeMove Right Stick to the left or rightMove Right Stick to the left or right
Quick DekeLBL1
Windmill DekeLB and move Move Right Stick left and then rigthL1 and move Move Right Stick left and then rigth
SpinLTL2
Reverse Hit/BracePress A while in a glidePress X while in a glide
Dump PuckRB and Move Right Stick UpR1 and Move Right Stick Up
Win Faceoff Move Right StickMove Right Stick
Offensive Line ChangePress BPress O
Defensive Line ChangePress XPress O
BoardplayHold Y when near boardsHold ▲ when near boards
Chop Puck Press Right Stick and then move Right StickPress Right Stick and then move Right Stick

However, we also have some more advanced offensive controls. These controls will help you perform a plethora of skills but are way more complicated to master.

NHL 24 advanced Offensive controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|SPS4 / PS5 Controls
Backhand Toe Drag Press Right Stick and move Right Stick downPress Right Stick and move Right Stick down
Backhand Toe Drag FlipPress Right Stick, move Right Stick Down, and Press RBPress Right Stick, move Right Stick Down, and Press R1
Backhand Toe Drag Shot Press Right Stick, move Right Stick down, and move Right Stick upPress Right Stick, move Right Stick down, and move Right Stick up
Backhand Toe Drag PassPress Right Stick, move Right Stick down, and press RTPress Right Stick, move Right Stick down, and press R1
Between-the-Legs Saucer PassPress LB, press Right Stick, and press RBPress L1, press Right Stick, and press R1
Between-the-Legs PassPress LB, press Right Stick, and press RTPress L1, press Right Stick, and press R2
Between-the-Legs ShotPress LB, press Right Stick, and move Right Stick upPress L1, press Right Stick, and move Right Stick up
Slip DekePress LB when near boardsPress L1 when near boards
Board-bank Self-passPress LB and RT while near boardsPress L1 and R2 while near boards
Behind-the-Net Self-passPress LB and RT while behind netPress L1 and R2 while behind net
Drop PassPress RB while not moving the Left StickPress R1 while not moving the Left Stick
Stride DekePress LB and move Left Stick to the left or rightPress L1 and move Left Stick to the left or right
Backhand Flip Dekepress LB, and press RTpress L1, and press R2
Forehand Flip Dekepress LB, and press RTpress L1, and press R2
Lacrosse DekeForehand, hold LB, hold Right Stick pressed, and then move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and rotate around to the bottom rightForehand, hold L1, hold Right Stick pressed, and then move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and rotate around to the bottom right
Lacrosse Flip Pass Forehand and LB (hold) + Right Stick (hold) + RB (hold) +Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and rotate around to the bottom rightForehand and L1(hold) + Right Stick (hold) + R1 (hold) +Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and rotate around to the bottom right
Backhand Tap Back DekeMove Right Stick to the right, press LB, move Right Stick to the left, move Left Stick to the Right, move Right Stick to the RightMove Right Stick to the right, press L1, move Right Stick to the left, move Left Stick to the Right, move Right Stick to the Right
Forehand Tap Back DekeMove Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and around to the bottom right, press LB, move Right Stick to the right, move Left Stick to the left, move Right Stick to the leftMove Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and around to the bottom right, press L1, move Right Stick to the right, move Left Stick to the left, move Right Stick to the left
Jump DekePress LB and move Right Stick upPress L1 and move Right Stick up
Skate Kick DekePress LB and move Right Stick downPress L1 and move Right Stick down
Through The Legs Deke Press LB and move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left then around to the bottom rightPress L1 and move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left then around to the bottom right

Now, let's take a look at the highly important defensive controls.

Defensive controls

The NHL 24 defensive controls are pretty much the same as last year, so you shouldn't take a long time to get used to them.

For new players, some of these controls can seem hard to master, but don't worry, with just a few games you will become a decent defender.

NHL 24 Controls
NHL 24 Defensive controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|SPS4 / PS5 Controls
SkateMove Left StickMove Left Stick
Switch PlayerPress RTPress R2
Manual Switch PlayerHold RT and move Right StickHold R2 and move Right Stick
HustlePress Left StickPress Left Stick
Glide Rlease Left StickRlease Left Stick
Vision ControlHold LTHold L2
Cancel Manual Switch Player Hold RT and press LB Hold R2 and press L1
Manual Switch Player (Last Man back)Hold RT and press Right StickHold R2 and press Right Stick
Push Check Move Right StickMove Right Stick
Shoulder CheckMove Right Stick up and DownMove Right Stick up and Down
Hip Check Press Right Stick and press LBPress Right Stick and press L1
Poke Check Press RBPress R1
Sweep Stick Hold RB and move Right StickHold R1 and move Right Stick
Chop Puck Press Right Stick and move Right StickPress Right Stick and move Right Stick
Desparation ClearRight Stick Up (Double Tap)Right Stick Up (Double Tap)
Pass Block+Sweep Stick Press LB and move Right Stick to left or rightPress L1 and move Right Stick to left or right
Stick Lift Press APress X
Tie Up StickHold AHold X
Block Pass Press LBPress L1
Dive / BlockPress LB and press RBPress L1 and press R1
Quick PlaysDirectional PadDirectional Pad
SlashLT + YL1 + ▲

NHL 24 goalie controls

Many players enjoy playing as the goalie, something that is possible in multiple game modes. So, let's take a look at the goalie controls.

NHL 24 goalie controls
NHL 24 goalie controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|SPS4 / PS5 Controls
Pull/Replace GoaliePress LB and press the Back buttonPress L1 and press the Back button
Toggle Manual GoaliePress LB and press APress L1 and press A
Move GoalieMove Left StickMove Left Stick
Hustle Press Left StickPress Left Stick
ButterflyHold RTHold R2
Hug Post LeftPress LB and move Left Stick to the leftPress L1 and move Left Stick to the left
Hug Post RightPress LB and move Left Stick to the rightPress LB and move Left Stick to the right
Hug Post (VH)Press LB, move Left Stick to the left or right, and press RTPress L1, move Left Stick to the left or right, and press R2
Leave Puck for TeammatePress LTPress L2
Diving SavePress X and move Left Stick to the left or rightPress ■ and move Left Stick to the left or right
Diving Poke CheckPress X and move Left Stick upPress ■ and move Left Stick up
Spread VMove Right Stick away from PuckMove Right Stick away from Puck
Stack PadsPress B and move Left Stick to the left or rightPress O and move Left Stick to the left or right
Butterfly SlidesMove Right Stick lateral to PuckMove Right Stick lateral to Puck
Poke CheckMove Right Stick upMove Right Stick up
Cover Puck Hold YHold ▲
Free Skate Press APress X
Dump Puck Move Right Stick upMove Right Stick up
Pass PuckPress RTPress RT

Fighting controls

Last but not least we have the fighting controls. So, let's find out how you can get the better of your opponent in a fight.

NHL 24 Fighting Controls
NHL 24 Fighting controls
Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|SPS4 / PS5 Controls
GrabHold LTHold L2
Overhand PunchMove Right Stick upMove Right Stick up
UppercutMove Right Stick downMove Right Stick down
PushMove Left Stick upMove Left Stick up
PullMove Left Stick downMove Left Stick down
Block/Lean BackHold RTHold R2
DodgePress RTPress R2

We hope this guide was helpful to you, and wish you good luck on on the ice! For more guides and all the latest news about NHL 24, check out Realsport101.

