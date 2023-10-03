NHL 24 early access is underway, and players are very excited about being able to finally try out the game. However, before you dive head-first into NHL 24, you should have at least a basic understanding of the game's controls. Otherwise, you might have a hard time, especially if you are a new player.

Fortunately, you don't need to worry about that, because this article will help you master all the NHL 24 controls in no time. From defense to offense, and even fighting, we will teach you everything you need to know about the controls for every mechanic in the game.

Table of contents NHL 24 Controls Guide NHL 24 offensive controls Defensive controls NHL 24 goalie controls Fighting controls

So, without further ado, let's hit the Ice!

NHL 24 Controls Guide

The NHL 24 controls can be quite tricky to figure out, especially if you are new to the game. This year's title also introduced a new passing mechanic, so even if you are a veteran NHL player this article will still be useful to you.

Mastering these controls can give you an advantage over your opponent, be it online or against the CPU. Some controls are quite intuitive and easy to learn, while others might take some time to get used to.

There are two types of controls, the Skill Stick controls, and the Total Controls. The Total Controls option allows players to perform skills with just a press of a button. As for the Skill Stick controls, they are harder to master but give you much more control over your players' actions. The only difference between the Stick and Total Controls is that you can perform skills with just a press of a button, otherwise, they are pretty much the same.

It's also worth noting that, the NHL 94 controls layout and the Hybrid controls layout were both removed and replaced by the Total Controls layout.

So, let's start by taking a look at the Offensive controls.

NHL 24 offensive controls

As mentioned above, the Skill Stick controls are harder to learn, but if you want to be competitive you need to master them. Here are all the basic Offensive controls in NHL 24

NHL 24 basic Offensive controls Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S PS4 / PS5 Controls Skating / Shot & Pass Aim Left Stick Left Stick Slap Shot Move Right Stick down and then up Move Right Stick down and then up Wrist Shot Right Stick down and then Roll Up Right Stick down and then Roll Up Desperation Shot Right Stick double tap up Right Stick double tap up Fake Shot Press R3 Press R3 Pass Press RT, and Hold RT for more strength Press R2, and Hold R2 for more strength Saucer Pass Press RB Press R1 Icon Passing Hold RT Hold R2 Desperation Pass Double tap RT Double tap R2 Cancel Pass While holding RT press RB+LB While holding R2 press R1+L1 Hustle Press Left Stick Press Left Stick Protect Puck Left Stick + Right Stick Left Stick + Right Stick Glide Release Left Stick Release Left Stick Vision Control Hold LT Hold R2 Deke Move Right Stick to the left or right Move Right Stick to the left or right Quick Deke LB L1 Windmill Deke LB and move Move Right Stick left and then rigth L1 and move Move Right Stick left and then rigth Spin LT L2 Reverse Hit/Brace Press A while in a glide Press X while in a glide Dump Puck RB and Move Right Stick Up R1 and Move Right Stick Up Win Faceoff Move Right Stick Move Right Stick Offensive Line Change Press B Press O Defensive Line Change Press X Press O Boardplay Hold Y when near boards Hold ▲ when near boards Chop Puck Press Right Stick and then move Right Stick Press Right Stick and then move Right Stick

However, we also have some more advanced offensive controls. These controls will help you perform a plethora of skills but are way more complicated to master.

NHL 24 advanced Offensive controls Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S PS4 / PS5 Controls Backhand Toe Drag Press Right Stick and move Right Stick down Press Right Stick and move Right Stick down Backhand Toe Drag Flip Press Right Stick, move Right Stick Down, and Press RB Press Right Stick, move Right Stick Down, and Press R1 Backhand Toe Drag Shot Press Right Stick, move Right Stick down, and move Right Stick up Press Right Stick, move Right Stick down, and move Right Stick up Backhand Toe Drag Pass Press Right Stick, move Right Stick down, and press RT Press Right Stick, move Right Stick down, and press R1 Between-the-Legs Saucer Pass Press LB, press Right Stick, and press RB Press L1, press Right Stick, and press R1 Between-the-Legs Pass Press LB, press Right Stick, and press RT Press L1, press Right Stick, and press R2 Between-the-Legs Shot Press LB, press Right Stick, and move Right Stick up Press L1, press Right Stick, and move Right Stick up Slip Deke Press LB when near boards Press L1 when near boards Board-bank Self-pass Press LB and RT while near boards Press L1 and R2 while near boards Behind-the-Net Self-pass Press LB and RT while behind net Press L1 and R2 while behind net Drop Pass Press RB while not moving the Left Stick Press R1 while not moving the Left Stick Stride Deke Press LB and move Left Stick to the left or right Press L1 and move Left Stick to the left or right Backhand Flip Deke press LB, and press RT press L1, and press R2 Forehand Flip Deke press LB, and press RT press L1, and press R2 Lacrosse Deke Forehand, hold LB, hold Right Stick pressed, and then move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and rotate around to the bottom right Forehand, hold L1, hold Right Stick pressed, and then move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and rotate around to the bottom right Lacrosse Flip Pass Forehand and LB (hold) + Right Stick (hold) + RB (hold) +Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and rotate around to the bottom right Forehand and L1(hold) + Right Stick (hold) + R1 (hold) +Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and rotate around to the bottom right Backhand Tap Back Deke Move Right Stick to the right, press LB, move Right Stick to the left, move Left Stick to the Right, move Right Stick to the Right Move Right Stick to the right, press L1, move Right Stick to the left, move Left Stick to the Right, move Right Stick to the Right Forehand Tap Back Deke Move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and around to the bottom right, press LB, move Right Stick to the right, move Left Stick to the left, move Right Stick to the left Move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left and around to the bottom right, press L1, move Right Stick to the right, move Left Stick to the left, move Right Stick to the left Jump Deke Press LB and move Right Stick up Press L1 and move Right Stick up Skate Kick Deke Press LB and move Right Stick down Press L1 and move Right Stick down Through The Legs Deke Press LB and move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left then around to the bottom right Press L1 and move Right Stick diagonally down to the bottom left then around to the bottom right

Now, let's take a look at the highly important defensive controls.

Defensive controls

The NHL 24 defensive controls are pretty much the same as last year, so you shouldn't take a long time to get used to them.

For new players, some of these controls can seem hard to master, but don't worry, with just a few games you will become a decent defender.

NHL 24 Defensive controls Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S PS4 / PS5 Controls Skate Move Left Stick Move Left Stick Switch Player Press RT Press R2 Manual Switch Player Hold RT and move Right Stick Hold R2 and move Right Stick Hustle Press Left Stick Press Left Stick Glide Rlease Left Stick Rlease Left Stick Vision Control Hold LT Hold L2 Cancel Manual Switch Player Hold RT and press LB Hold R2 and press L1 Manual Switch Player (Last Man back) Hold RT and press Right Stick Hold R2 and press Right Stick Push Check Move Right Stick Move Right Stick Shoulder Check Move Right Stick up and Down Move Right Stick up and Down Hip Check Press Right Stick and press LB Press Right Stick and press L1 Poke Check Press RB Press R1 Sweep Stick Hold RB and move Right Stick Hold R1 and move Right Stick Chop Puck Press Right Stick and move Right Stick Press Right Stick and move Right Stick Desparation Clear Right Stick Up (Double Tap) Right Stick Up (Double Tap) Pass Block+Sweep Stick Press LB and move Right Stick to left or right Press L1 and move Right Stick to left or right Stick Lift Press A Press X Tie Up Stick Hold A Hold X Block Pass Press LB Press L1 Dive / Block Press LB and press RB Press L1 and press R1 Quick Plays Directional Pad Directional Pad Slash LT + Y L1 + ▲

NHL 24 goalie controls

Many players enjoy playing as the goalie, something that is possible in multiple game modes. So, let's take a look at the goalie controls.

NHL 24 goalie controls Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S PS4 / PS5 Controls Pull/Replace Goalie Press LB and press the Back button Press L1 and press the Back button Toggle Manual Goalie Press LB and press A Press L1 and press A Move Goalie Move Left Stick Move Left Stick Hustle Press Left Stick Press Left Stick Butterfly Hold RT Hold R2 Hug Post Left Press LB and move Left Stick to the left Press L1 and move Left Stick to the left Hug Post Right Press LB and move Left Stick to the right Press LB and move Left Stick to the right Hug Post (VH) Press LB, move Left Stick to the left or right, and press RT Press L1, move Left Stick to the left or right, and press R2 Leave Puck for Teammate Press LT Press L2 Diving Save Press X and move Left Stick to the left or right Press ■ and move Left Stick to the left or right Diving Poke Check Press X and move Left Stick up Press ■ and move Left Stick up Spread V Move Right Stick away from Puck Move Right Stick away from Puck Stack Pads Press B and move Left Stick to the left or right Press O and move Left Stick to the left or right Butterfly Slides Move Right Stick lateral to Puck Move Right Stick lateral to Puck Poke Check Move Right Stick up Move Right Stick up Cover Puck Hold Y Hold ▲ Free Skate Press A Press X Dump Puck Move Right Stick up Move Right Stick up Pass Puck Press RT Press RT

Fighting controls

Last but not least we have the fighting controls. So, let's find out how you can get the better of your opponent in a fight.

NHL 24 Fighting controls Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S PS4 / PS5 Controls Grab Hold LT Hold L2 Fake Grab Press L2 Overhand Punch Move Right Stick up Move Right Stick up Uppercut Move Right Stick down Move Right Stick down Push Move Left Stick up Move Left Stick up Pull Move Left Stick down Move Left Stick down Block/Lean Back Hold RT Hold R2 Dodge Press RT Press R2

We hope this guide was helpful to you, and wish you good luck on on the ice!