PlayStation 5 Specs: PS5 is a huge step above PS4, but might be behind Xbox Series X

The PlayStation 5 architecture deep dive may have required a PhD to understand, but it has unearthed a few nuggets of information.

Sony's competition, Mircosoft, hit a home run with their specs reveal earlier in the week for the Xbox Series X.

While Sony's event was a snoozefest, it did have more than a few key pieces of info.

Not only was backwards compatibility with PS4 games confirmed, but we also got an education in the minutia of the PS5 system.

We also know the specs, and how they match up to the old hardware. So will the PS5 be worth your money?

PS5 vs PS4

As you would expect, the PS5 is more powerful than the PS4, but just how much so? Let's have a look.

BANG: A home run for Sony, right?

All these numbers are mightily impressive, but what do they mean?

Well, Sony boast that the PS5 will eradicate loading screens and have ultra-fast boot.

They claim that streaming will be ultra-high speed, while there will be no long patch installs either.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X

We know that the Xbox Series X will have 12 teraflops, more than the PS5.

Both will have custom-designed processors that leverage AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures.

Both also boast that raytracing and instant loads will be key to their user experience.

All we really know though, is that both will take gaming to a whole new level.

For more on the PS5 check out Stealth Optional - the latest member of the Gfinity network