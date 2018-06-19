World Cup 2018: Two Tottenham players make Team of Round 1

What an opening round to the World Cup we've been treated to.

We've seen nine penalties awarded in eight of the 15 World Cup games so far, with a further four goals arriving from direct free kicks, and we're yet to see a single goalless draw.

With another of excellent performances from players in all groups, it's extremely difficult to narrow our selection down to just eleven players, meaning names such as Diego Costa, Andre Carrillo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic unfortunately miss out.

Here is RealSport's team of the first round of group games.