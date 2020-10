Reuters/MARKO DJURICA

Approaching their third World Cup as 'Serbia', the Eagles have high expectations to reach the knockout phase for the first time since parting with Montenegro. Waltzing through their mediocre qualifying group, the real acid test will come in Russia for Mladen Krstajić's side in facing the favourites for the tournament - Brazil.

They are joined in Group E by Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica, with their opening match on June 17th.