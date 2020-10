Reuters/STRINGER

Panama's arrival in Russia is sure to be one of the feel-good narratives of the tournament. The epitome of an underdog, the 55th ranked side in the world will arrive at the World Cup aiming to collect a point in Group G.

As is often the case in life, something/someone that has nothing to lose if often a dangerous animal...

Panama are joined in Group G by Belgium, England, and Tunisia, with their opening match coming on June 18th.