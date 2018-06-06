World Cup 2018: Five number eights that can light up Russia

The World Cup continues to edge ever closer, so with eight days to go, what better time to look at the five best number eights to watch out for this summer.

You can read RealSport's best number nines feature HERE.

Ah, the number eight.

The player in the team that can do a bit of everything. Well, if he's any good that is. And this summer in Russia, the﻿﻿ number eights are very, very good.

﻿The barnstorming presence in the middle of the park, the number eight is expected to get forward, win the ball back for his team, win aerial battles and be a general nuisance for the opposition. A key cog in the machine of a successful team.

Here are the five that we at RealSport think could make a big impact this summer.