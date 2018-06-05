World Cup 2018: Five best number nines in Russia

The World Cup is fast approaching and with nine days to go until host nation Russia kick off against Saudi Arabia, RealSport continue their theme of looking at the five best 'number nines' heading to Russia.

The World Cup Golden Boot is up for grabs, with the likes of England's Harry Kane, Euro 2016 champion Cristiano Ronaldo and Poland's Robert Lewandowski -who is rumoured to be leaving Bayern Munich this summer- all likely to be amongst the goals.

In no particular order, here are the five best strikers participating in this summer's World Cup.