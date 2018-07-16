Why Tottenham were the best club at World Cup

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

"Harry Kane tapped-in his way to the Golden Boot." Or "Hugo Lloris made a comical blunder in a World Cup final."

Rival fans can say what they want about Tottenham players at the Russian World Cup, but the salient point is that they had a marked impact on the tournament. Arguably the biggest impact of any club.

It’s been a fantastic World Cup and we can feel very proud of our players - Mauricio Pochettino.

Amongst the Tottenham ranks, there's a World Cup-winning captain, a Golden Boot-winning striker and an abundance of other notable performances and goals, making them the best club at the World Cup.

Here's why.

