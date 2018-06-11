West Ham & Everton: 4 clubs linked with Arsenal's Jack Wilshere

(Photo: Ronnie Macdonald)

With his current deal expiring at the end of the month, Jack Wilshere has reportedly been offered a contract to stay under Unai Emery at the Emirates, but there are certain conditions to reflect his current standing in the game.

Given his injury record, the 26-year-old could suffer up to a £20,000 per week pay cut, and will only receive a bonus if he completes a certain amount of games per season, with bonuses, too, based on conditions as deep as minutes played.

Considering his questionable fitness, it seems unlikely that he will meet the conditions to gain the bonus, therefore putting him in a difficult position in the build-up to crunch-talks with newly appointed Emery.

Wilshere's indecision suggests that he could still look for a move away from the Emirates to reinvigorate his career, but where?