Valorant Reveals Anime-Inspired Champions Music Video

Valorant Champions 2023 is just mere weeks away, with teams from all international leagues plus three Chinese organisations set to compete in Los Angeles.

Fans of Riot Games' tactical shooter who had the opportunity to attend the developer's panel at Anime Expo were privileged to get a first look at the upcoming anime-inspired music video to promote Valorant Champions 2023.

As with previous years, Riot wants to hype up the biggest offline event of the year with a mixture of catchy tunes and impeccable visuals. In 2021, the Die For You video garnered over 68 million views on the main Valorant YouTube channel alone.

2022's Fire Again added 14 million views. For 2023, it seems the Valorant Champions slogan will be "One More".

Valorant Champions 2023 anime-inspired music video looks amazing

Credit: Riot Games Valorant Champions is finally coming to North America

The footage of the teaser for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2023 music video was uploaded to social media by multiple accounts, including ValorantINTEL.

The 30-second clip recaps the two previous Valorant Champions music videos we've mentioned before, Die For You and Fire Again, before teasing the One More music video with small glimpses at what can fans expect when it drops.

During the presentation, Carrie Dunn, creative head of esports at Riot Games, explained that they have a lot in store for fans beyond the One More music video.

There is going to be a lot of merch collaborations, some exclusive drops. There’s going to be a fan fest with everything you love about Valorant brought to life. So get ready because it’s going to be wild.

It is quite a big occasion for Valorant fans in North America as Valorant Champions 2023 will be the first-ever international major held in the region, ending a two-year waiting period.

Valorant Champions 2023 will be played in Los Angeles, starting on 6 August and ending on the 26 of the month. Most of the event will take place in the Shrine Auditorium, with the top four matches scheduled to be held at the Kia Forum.