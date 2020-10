Reuters/Matthew Childs

Clean sheets, defensive rocks and passionate leaders.

It's a tough job being a defender, just ask anyone who had to face Manchester City this season.

But no matter how much the game develops and moves forward, the art of defending and leading from the back will never die.

The ever-increasing cost of footballers isn't just applicable to attackers, as the value of sought-after defensive quality is rising, too.

Which centre-backs have been a cut above this season?