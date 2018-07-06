Sweden vs England: 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Who could predict a World Cup quarter-final would feature England and Sweden; let’s say it wasn't the fanciest of choices from the teams that played in this part of the draw.

But that’s the beauty of football, that it occasionally presents fans with such stories. It doesn’t belittle both teams’ achievement, though, as England and Sweden deserve to be playing for the semi-final spot in Russia.

Both sides have been solid and efficient so far.

England came out victorious against skilled but brutal Colombians and won their first ever penalty shootout in a World Cup, whilst Sweden have gone through their group at the expense of Germany and sent Switzerland home, proving that grit and a calculated game can pay off.

Here are five things to look forward to when both sides lock horns on Saturday: