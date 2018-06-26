Spain 2-2 Morocco: 5 things we learned as La Furia Roja fail to impress again

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Despite three thoroughly unconvincing performances in Group B, Spain were still expected to qualify for the last-16 and managed just that with a 2-2 draw against Morocco, somehow qualifying in first place.

A draw between Iran and Portugal in Group B's other fixture ensured that Iago Aspas' last-minute equaliser - aided by VAR - sent La Furia Roja through in first, having scored more goals than Portugal.

Spain demonstrated their defensive frailty once more as Khalid Boutaib capitalised on miscommunication between Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos to convert a one-on-one with David de Gea, whilst Youssef En-Nesyri looked to have won the game for the Lions of the Atlas with a thunderous header from a corner.

However, Spain found a reply on both occasions, the first a typically Spanish passing move, engineered by Iniesta and finished by Isco within the six-yard box, whilst Aspas' stoppage time second was awarded by VAR after suspicions of offside.

Here are five things we learned from another inadequate Spanish performance.