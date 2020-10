Reuters/MICHAEL DALDER

How many people would have predicted that Germany would fail to get out of their World Cup group?

Defeats in game one and three have left the Germans with nothing else to do other than get their passports and head home.

A poor performance by their star players has deservedly knocked them out, but credit does need to go to South Korea for their performance in this game.

The World Champions are officially out. Here are five things we learned from the game: