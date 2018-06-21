Serbia vs Switzerland: Key Battles

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The general consensus is that one of these two teams will finish as runners-up to Brazil in Group E.

Serbia began perfectly: a 1-0 win over Costa Rica, thanks to a stunning Aleksandar Kolarov free kick, put them in a strong position with two games left to play.

Switzerland, meanwhile, were impressive in a game many expected them to lose heavily. A resolute defensive performance kept Brazil at bay and set things up nicely for a potentially decisive clash with Serbia.

The onus will be on Switzerland to take the game to Serbia although the game is unlikely to be an open and expansive one.

In a game that could decide who progresses into the Round of 16, here are three key battles to look out for: