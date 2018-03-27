San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Lineups, preview & prediction 3/27/18

Washington (40-33) continue to hold a 1.5-game edge over Miami for the Southeast Division lead, but they have slid to sixth in the Eastern Conference and are closer to the eighth-place Heat than the fifth-place Indiana Pacers with nine games to play as they look to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

The Wizards are coming off a 101-97 home loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday in which they failed to close out the game after taking a 95-94 lead with 1:08 to play on a basket by Markieff Morris.

Bradley Beal scored 14 points but was five of 17 from the field, and Washington also allowed a season-worst 23 fast-break as well as 14 second-chance points to a Knicks team that won for just the fourth time in 23 games.

San Antonio (43-31) had their bid for a seventh consecutive victory denied at Milwaukee, losing 106-103 on Sunday. LaMarcus Aldridge continued his torrid scoring surge, hitting 12 of 21 shots and finishing with 34 points, but a late rally from 15 down in the final 8:02 came up short when Dejounte Murray's potential game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left was blocked.

The Spurs are currently sixth in the Western Conference, behind the New Orleans Pelicans on the head-to-head tiebreaker, but they are still just one game ahead of Minnesota and Utah, who occupy the final two playoff slots, and 2.5 games better than Denver with eight games remaining heading into play Monday night.

San Antonio are trying to sweep the season series after posting a 98-90 victory last Wednesday and have won 21 of the last 23 games between the teams, including the previous four.