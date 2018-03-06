PSG vs Real Madrid: 5 things to look forward to

The standout fixture of the last sixteen draw comes to its conclusion on Tuesday evening.

Real Madrid are in a good position to qualify following their 3-1 victory in the first leg, a curious match in which both teams lacked cohesion. Individual quality, which both teams have in abundance, was telling in the end.

The injury to Neymar has dominated the headlines in the lead-up to the second leg. The world's most expensive footballer will sit this one out - and most likely most of the remainder of the season.

However, PSG should have other key players fit, and might even look more balanced this time around.﻿

Here are five things to look forward to: