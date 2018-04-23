PSG: 5 players who should leave this summer

(Photo credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Following news in the last few weeks that Paris Saint Germain will be chased by UEFA regarding their overspending and lack of compliance with Financial Fair Play, the club dismissed any fears that they could be excluded from the Champions League

Behind the expected front presented by the PSG board, led by chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, the reaction could be very different. Various press outlets are already claiming that they have to offload high earners to balance the books, including moving on world beater Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is not likely to leave though. PSG see him as one of their biggest assets and rightly so. At over £6 million per week, the wage budget for the Parisian club is treble that of closest league rivals Monaco, and that will have to change if they are to satisfy UEFA’s investigation.

There are several players who could help themselves and their current employer out with the financial predicament and look to leave the French capital.