News 28 Apr 2018 Premier League 17/18 Week 36: Swansea City vs Chelsea – Lineups, Preview and Prediction The Swans will make a break for mid-table as they welcome a Chelsea side who are drifting towards their date at the FA Cup final Jump To 17: 30 BST, Saturday 28th April, Liberty Stadium (Swansea, Wales) BT Sp ort Last Time Out Swansea City Lineup Chelsea Lineup Talking Points 17:30 BST, Saturday 28th April, Liberty Stadium (Swansea, Wales) BT SportLast Time OutSwansea City LineupChelsea LineupTalking Points