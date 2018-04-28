header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

28 Apr 2018

Premier League 17/18 Week 36: Swansea City vs Chelsea – Lineups, Preview and Prediction

Premier League 17/18 Week 36: Swansea City vs Chelsea – Lineups, Preview and Prediction

The Swans will make a break for mid-table as they welcome a Chelsea side who are drifting towards their date at the FA Cup final

Jump To
link decal

17: 30 BST, Saturday 28th April, Liberty Stadium (Swansea, Wales) BT Sp ort

link decal

Last Time Out

link decal

Swansea City Lineup

link decal

Chelsea Lineup

link decal

Talking Points

17:30 BST, Saturday 28th April, Liberty Stadium (Swansea, Wales) BT Sport

Last Time Out

Swansea City Lineup

Chelsea Lineup

Talking Points

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy