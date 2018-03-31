News 31 Mar 2018 Premier League 17/18 Week 32: West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley - Lineups, Preview and Prediction Defeat against the Clarets will leave the Baggies mathematically unable to reach 40 points this season as relegation closes in Jump To 15:00 BST, Saturday 31st March, The Hawthorns (Birmingham, England) Last Time Out West Brom Lineup Burnley Lineup Talking Points 15:00 BST, Saturday 31st March, The Hawthorns (Birmingham, England)Last Time OutWest Brom LineupBurnley LineupTalking Points