Poll: Which of the NRL's Top 4 has had the most convincing start?

Picture credit: CK10 (talk)

A blistering start to yet another season billed as the best to come, has lived up to expectations with the unpredictable nature of results leaving tipsters red-faced all over the country, however, League fans cheering at the closeness of the competition. Now 6 weeks into NRL season 2018 if the season continues this way, with a team being no certainty to win from one week to the next we're in for what could genuinely be the closest season ever.

This year sees the NRL reduced from 26 to 25 rounds and with each side receiving a single bye round instead of the usual two. So with the season already a quarter old and each of the top 4 sides having only dropped one game at most, which side has been the most convincing for you the fans?

St. George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons are the first side to start the season with six straight wins since the Melbourne Storm won 7 straight to start season 2013. The offseason additions of Ben Hunt and James Graham have arrived at a purple patch with much of the Dragons side hitting career-best form, although part of that could be attributed to Graham's winning mentality and fierce competitiveness. They have strike all over the park with James Graham the only player in the side yet to score a try, the season is just 6 weeks old! Have not only won every game but have blown teams off the park and should feature heavily going into September. Rumours are they dread June more so than Monday rolling around every week.﻿

Penrith Panthers

Began the season with two comeback wins from 14-0 down and after going down 14-0 to the Bulldogs in Round 3 couldn't haul in another lead to the opposition. Their injury woes have continued and yet the mountain men continue to unearth new stars of the game that instantly gel with the gameplan. A major criticism of the Panthers last year being they lacked direction or a leader in the halves to take control of the match and put it to bed, now with James Maloney on board Penrith have a half capable of taking them all the way and it has to be said yet another side possessing strike all over the field.

New Zealand Warriors

Until this week the Warriors were undefeated, humbled by the Broncos it does little to detract from a brilliant start to the season. They're in the fight in both attack and defence and it is their more disciplined approach that has reaped dividends for the side, backing their ability but not pushing the play. Another side with strike all over the park if you were to ignore past seasons and look at their line-up before the season started, their form wouldn't shock anyone and they are where they should be for me. ﻿

Wests Tigers

Sydney Roosters at home, Melbourne Storm away, Brisbane Broncos at home, Parramatta Eels at home, Melbourne Storm home game (in New Zealand) and Manly Sea-Eagles away. The opening six weeks of fixtures for the Tigers didn't look promising at all, the defending premiers twice, and competition heavyweights in the Roosters and Eels would have left most fans predicting another long demoralizing season. Instead, we've witnessed one of the most extraordinary starts to the season from a team that in all fairness isn't fortunate enough to possess five-star quality strike power all over the park﻿﻿. Early wins on immense defensive efforts however in recent weeks they have show they can pile the points on too, they aren't going anywhere!