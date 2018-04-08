News 08 Apr 2018 Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/8/18 The Raptors have been fine tuning their defense in preparation for the playoffs, and expect them to put the clamps on against the Magic Jump To Three keys to the game Matchup to watch Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineup Orlando Magic predicted starting lineup Fantasy tip Betting tip Prediction TV info Three keys to the gameMatchup to watchToronto Raptors predicted starting lineupOrlando Magic predicted starting lineupFantasy tipBetting tipPredictionTV info