header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

03 Apr 2018

NRL Round Four: Winners and losers

NRL Round Four: Winners and losers

With four rounds now in the bank, some distinct trends are forming but who were the big winners and losers from the fourth week of the 2018 NRL season?

Jump To
link decal

Winners

Winners

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy