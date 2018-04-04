NRL 2018: Round 5 injury ward

Round 4 tossed up arguably the most upsets of the year, who would have thought the Warriors would have any chance of toppling the Roosters! Whilst the Titans dispatched of Wayne's men with Origin like intensity in the opening 20 minutes.

Manly were hit hardest this week by injury with two of their back rowers, down and out for the season.

Enjoy a riveting week in League with the Cowboys travelling to New Zealand to take on the undefeated Warriors, Sharks against the Roosters and well every match should be a cracker with the unpredictable nature of this season.