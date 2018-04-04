header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

04 Apr 2018

NRL 2018: Round 5 injury ward

NRL 2018: Round 5 injury ward

RealSport runs through the injuries leading into Round 5

Jump To

Round 4 tossed up arguably the most upsets of the year, who would have thought the Warriors would have any chance of toppling the Roosters! Whilst the Titans dispatched of Wayne's men with Origin like intensity in the opening 20 minutes.

Manly were hit hardest this week by injury with two of their back rowers, down and out for the season.

Enjoy a riveting week in League with the Cowboys travelling to New Zealand to take on the undefeated Warriors, Sharks against the Roosters and well every match should be a cracker with the unpredictable nature of this season.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy