Wow. What a thriller in Townsville!

This was meant to be a walk in the park for the Rabbitohs coming up against an out of form Cowboys side but Thurston and his men refused to go away. The Cowboys were brave in defeat and very nearly pulled off an unlikely win but it was not to be as South Sydney marched on in a Saturday night thriller. Here are the five key take-outs from the Bunnies one-point victory.