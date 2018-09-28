NHL 19 Ratings: Top Right Wings

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

As you’ll find with many of these top NHL 19 right wings, the position is notorious for great goal scoring threats. Here, you’ll find speedsters, snipers, power forwards, and more to bolster your top six on the right wing.

Nikita Kucherov (91 OVR)

Team: Tampa Bay LightningRole: SniperAge: 25Nationality: RussianHeight: 180cmWeight: 81kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Offensive Awareness 94, Deking 94, Passing 94, Puck Control 94, Wrist Accuracy 94

Tampa Bay has received immense returns on their late second round pick from 2011 as Nikita Kucherov has developed into one of the very best wing players in the NHL. In NHL 19, the Russian sniper is the joint-best right wing, boasting lofty numbers across the board, including 93 slap shot accuracy, 93 hand-eye, 93 acceleration, 93 agility, and 90 defensive awareness.

Patrick Kane (91 OVR)

Team: Chicago BlackhawksRole: SniperAge: 29Nationality: AmericanHeight: 180cmWeight: 80kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Deking 97, Puck Control 97, Hand-Eye 97, Passing 96, Offensive Awareness 96

With 94 acceleration, 94 agility, and 90 speed, Patrick Kane is one of the fastest players on NHL 19. Couple those numbers with his 94 slap shot accuracy and 95 wrist shot accuracy and you’ve got an incredible weapon on the right wing.

Vladimir Tarasenko (90 OVR)

Team: St. Louis BluesRole: SniperAge: 26Nationality: RussianHeight: 183cmWeight: 102kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Wrist Shot Accuracy 94, Deking 94, Offensive Awareness 93, Puck Control 93, Passing 93, Hand-Eye 93

Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the league’s premier snipers, which is mirrored in NHL 19 by his 90-plus attributes in many lethal areas. The Russian boasts 92 slap shot accuracy, 91 wrist shot power, 94 wrist shot power, 90 slap shot power, and 93 offensive awareness. Simply put, he finds the right areas and then puts the puck away.

Blake Wheeler (89 OVR)

Team: Winnipeg JetsRole: Power ForwardAge: 31Nationality: AmericanHeight: 196cmWeight: 102kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Slap Shot Power 92, Offensive Awareness 92, Strength 91, Wrist Shot Power 91

The first player on this list not to be a sniper, Blake Wheeler is the best power forward to have on your right wing. Not only are his shooting attributes all at 89 or higher, but his usable defensive skills are also very high, such as his 90 stick checking, 87 body checking, and 90 passing.

Patrik Laine (89 OVR)

Team: Winnipeg JetsRole: SniperAge: 20Nationality: FinnishHeight: 196cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Wrist Shot Accuracy 95, Hand-Eye 95, Slap Shot Accuracy 94, Deking 94

The top line of the Winnipeg Jets can boast the best power forward on the right wing, an immense playmaker in Mark Scheifele up the middle, and the best young sniper in NHL 19, Patrik Laine. His sharpshooting abilities are there to see, but it’s his 93 puck control, 93 offensive awareness, and 89 in speed stats that make the Finn a great player to have on the team.

