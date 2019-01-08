NHL 19: Florida Panthers Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

If it wasn’t for a regular slew of injuries, the Florida Panthers could well be playoff regulars by now. This season, they’ve been given a boost from many of their top players remaining fit, but with the likes of Vincent Trocheck and Roberto Luongo missing huge pieces of the season, the Panthers have had their problems once again. When fit, this Panthers team can push for a place in the postseason, and with so many young stars, it shouldn’t be too long before they can establish themselves alongside the hierarchy of the Eastern Conference.

Aleksander Barkov﻿, Center, 88 OVR

Age: 23Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 96kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Offensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Puck Control, Passing, Deking

After a couple of bumpy seasons coming out of the 2013 draft as the second-overall pick, Aleksander Barkov is now developing into the top two-way talent that the Panthers envisioned half-a-decade ago. Now the team’s captain, the Russian will look to build on his 78 points in 79 games and +9 rating of last season, starting this campaign very well with ten goals and 26 points in as many games.

Aaron Ekblad, Defenseman, 86 OVR

Age: 22Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 193cmWeight: 98kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness. 89 Stick Checking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Shot Blocking, Offensive Awareness, Endurance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power

Still only 22-years-old, the first overall selection of the 2014 draft improves his game each year, building his physical and technical qualities on top of his immense hockey IQ. At the 26-game mark of the season, Ekblad is one of the few top-scoring Panthers with a positive rating at +2.

Roberto Luongo, Goaltender, 86 OVR

Age: 39Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Recover, Poise, Rebound Control

He may be 39-years-old, but the legendary goaltender can still put in top-class performances when on the ice. Roberto Luongo has missed a lot of time due to injuries over the last couple of seasons, but when he’s on the ice, he has an almighty and very visible impact on this young team which backup goaltender James Reimer simply cannot replicate. In ten starts this season, Luongo has a 2.71 goals against average and a .914 save percentage, aiming to eclipse his total game count of 35 in 2017/18.

NHL 19 Florida Panthers Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Florida Panthers’ first lines start. The Florida Panthers boast very strong top lines with even more strong players in the lines below as well. Here, Aleksander Barkov’s skill in the duel is invaluable, while the playmaking ability of Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad can be used to great effect when targeting sniper Evgenii Dadonov.

Jonathan Huberdeau (86) – Aleksander Barkov (88) – Evgenii Dadonov (85)Keith Yandle (83) – Aaron Ekblad (86)Roberto Luongo (86)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Vincent Trocheck 86 Two-Way Center 178cm 25 Right 90 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness Jonathan Huberdeau 86 Left Wing Playmaker 185cm 25 Left 91 Offensive Awareness. 90 Deking, Passing, Puck Control Evgenii Dadonov 85 Right Wing Sniper 180cm 29 Left 91 Deking, Hand-Eye. 90 Discipline Mike Hoffman 84 Left Wing Sniper 183cm 28 Left 90 Acceleration, Speed. 89 Deking, Hand-Eye, Agility, Slap Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Accuracy Keith Yandle 83 Offensive Defenseman 185cm 32 Left 91 Passing, Puck Control. 90 Deking, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Michael Matheson 83 Two-Way Defenseman 188cm 24 Left 87 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength Nick Bjugstad 83 Power Forward Center 198cm 26 Right 90 Balance, Strength. 89 Slap Shot Power Mark Pysyk 81 Defensive Defenseman 185cm 26 Right 90 Discipline. 88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Speed Alex Petrovic 81 Defensive Defenseman 193cm 26 Right 90 Aggressiveness. 89 Slap Shot Power. 88 Balance, Body Checking, Strength Ian McCoshen 79 Two-Way Defenseman 191cm 23 Left 87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Stick Checking, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength Mark Letestu 79 Playmaker Center 178cm 33 Right 87 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Jamie McGinn 79 Two-Way Right Wing 185cm 30 Left 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed. Jared McCann 79 Two-Way Center 185cm 22 Left 90 Speed. 89 Acceleration, Slap Shot Power Troy Brouwer 78 Right Wing Grinder 191cm 33 Right 89 Body Checking. 88 Strength, Balance Frank Vatrano 78 Two-Way Left Wing 175cm 24 Left 85 Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength Denis Malgin 78 Playmaker Center 175cm 21 Right 88 Deking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Colton Sceviour 78 Two-Way Right Wing 183cm 29 Right 86 Body Checking, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking Mackenzie Weegar 77 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 24 Right 87 Slap Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength Michael Haley 75 Left Wing Grinder 180cm 32 Left 92 Aggressiveness. 87 Body Checking. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power James Reimer 82 Hybrid Goaltender 188cm 30 Left 87 Speed, Agility, Recover

Henrik Borgstrom, Center, 74 OVR

﻿Age: 21Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med﻿

With Denis Malgin, Nick Bjugstad, Vincent Trocheck, and Aleksander Barkov, the Florida Panthers are pretty much set up the middle. The only reason a user would opt to bring Borgstrom into that group would be to replace Magin with a more defense-minded center. But, with another season of development, Borgstrom could fetch a fair amount of value in the trade market.

The Florida Panthers’ prospect pool doesn’t boast many players in NHL 19, but there are a few who look set to make a difference on the NHL lines over the coming seasons. Aleksi Heponiemi, Serron Noel, and Owen Tippett all have decent potentials and already boast user-friendly attributes if needed.

NHL 19 Florida Panthers Top Prospects