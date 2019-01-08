NHL 19: Florida Panthers Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
If it wasn’t for a regular slew of injuries, the Florida Panthers could well be playoff regulars by now. This season, they’ve been given a boost from many of their top players remaining fit, but with the likes of Vincent Trocheck and Roberto Luongo missing huge pieces of the season, the Panthers have had their problems once again. When fit, this Panthers team can push for a place in the postseason, and with so many young stars, it shouldn’t be too long before they can establish themselves alongside the hierarchy of the Eastern Conference.
Aleksander Barkov, Center, 88 OVR
Age: 23Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 96kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Offensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Puck Control, Passing, Deking
After a couple of bumpy seasons coming out of the 2013 draft as the second-overall pick, Aleksander Barkov is now developing into the top two-way talent that the Panthers envisioned half-a-decade ago. Now the team’s captain, the Russian will look to build on his 78 points in 79 games and +9 rating of last season, starting this campaign very well with ten goals and 26 points in as many games.
Aaron Ekblad, Defenseman, 86 OVR
Age: 22Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 193cmWeight: 98kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness. 89 Stick Checking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Shot Blocking, Offensive Awareness, Endurance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Still only 22-years-old, the first overall selection of the 2014 draft improves his game each year, building his physical and technical qualities on top of his immense hockey IQ. At the 26-game mark of the season, Ekblad is one of the few top-scoring Panthers with a positive rating at +2.
Roberto Luongo, Goaltender, 86 OVR
Age: 39Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Recover, Poise, Rebound Control
He may be 39-years-old, but the legendary goaltender can still put in top-class performances when on the ice. Roberto Luongo has missed a lot of time due to injuries over the last couple of seasons, but when he’s on the ice, he has an almighty and very visible impact on this young team which backup goaltender James Reimer simply cannot replicate. In ten starts this season, Luongo has a 2.71 goals against average and a .914 save percentage, aiming to eclipse his total game count of 35 in 2017/18.
NHL 19 Florida Panthers Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Florida Panthers’ first lines start. The Florida Panthers boast very strong top lines with even more strong players in the lines below as well. Here, Aleksander Barkov’s skill in the duel is invaluable, while the playmaking ability of Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad can be used to great effect when targeting sniper Evgenii Dadonov.
Jonathan Huberdeau (86) – Aleksander Barkov (88) – Evgenii Dadonov (85)Keith Yandle (83) – Aaron Ekblad (86)Roberto Luongo (86)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Vincent Trocheck
|86
|Two-Way Center
|178cm
|25
|Right
|90 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|86
|Left Wing Playmaker
|185cm
|25
|Left
|91 Offensive Awareness. 90 Deking, Passing, Puck Control
|Evgenii Dadonov
|85
|Right Wing Sniper
|180cm
|29
|Left
|91 Deking, Hand-Eye. 90 Discipline
|Mike Hoffman
|84
|Left Wing Sniper
|183cm
|28
|Left
|90 Acceleration, Speed. 89 Deking, Hand-Eye, Agility, Slap Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Accuracy
|Keith Yandle
|83
|Offensive Defenseman
|185cm
|32
|Left
|91 Passing, Puck Control. 90 Deking, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Michael Matheson
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|24
|Left
|87 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength
|Nick Bjugstad
|83
|Power Forward Center
|198cm
|26
|Right
|90 Balance, Strength. 89 Slap Shot Power
|Mark Pysyk
|81
|Defensive Defenseman
|185cm
|26
|Right
|90 Discipline. 88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Speed
|Alex Petrovic
|81
|Defensive Defenseman
|193cm
|26
|Right
|90 Aggressiveness. 89 Slap Shot Power. 88 Balance, Body Checking, Strength
|Ian McCoshen
|79
|Two-Way Defenseman
|191cm
|23
|Left
|87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Stick Checking, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength
|Mark Letestu
|79
|Playmaker Center
|178cm
|33
|Right
|87 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Jamie McGinn
|79
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|30
|Left
|87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed.
|Jared McCann
|79
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|22
|Left
|90 Speed. 89 Acceleration, Slap Shot Power
|Troy Brouwer
|78
|Right Wing Grinder
|191cm
|33
|Right
|89 Body Checking. 88 Strength, Balance
|Frank Vatrano
|78
|Two-Way Left Wing
|175cm
|24
|Left
|85 Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
|Denis Malgin
|78
|Playmaker Center
|175cm
|21
|Right
|88 Deking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Colton Sceviour
|78
|Two-Way Right Wing
|183cm
|29
|Right
|86 Body Checking, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
|Mackenzie Weegar
|77
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|24
|Right
|87 Slap Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
|Michael Haley
|75
|Left Wing Grinder
|180cm
|32
|Left
|92 Aggressiveness. 87 Body Checking. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|James Reimer
|82
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|30
|Left
|87 Speed, Agility, Recover
Henrik Borgstrom, Center, 74 OVR
Age: 21Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med
With Denis Malgin, Nick Bjugstad, Vincent Trocheck, and Aleksander Barkov, the Florida Panthers are pretty much set up the middle. The only reason a user would opt to bring Borgstrom into that group would be to replace Magin with a more defense-minded center. But, with another season of development, Borgstrom could fetch a fair amount of value in the trade market.
The Florida Panthers’ prospect pool doesn’t boast many players in NHL 19, but there are a few who look set to make a difference on the NHL lines over the coming seasons. Aleksi Heponiemi, Serron Noel, and Owen Tippett all have decent potentials and already boast user-friendly attributes if needed.
NHL 19 Florida Panthers Top Prospects
|Serron Noel
|62
|Right Wing Power Forward
|193cm
|18
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Aleksi Heponiemi
|67
|Center Sniper
|178cm
|19
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Owen Tippett
|70
|Right Wing Sniper
|185cm
|19
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Riley Stillman
|58
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|20
|Left
|7th D med
|Linus Nassen
|61
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|20
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Jonathan Ang
|62
|Two-Way Center
|178cm
|20
|Right
|AHL Top 2 high
|Patrick Bajkov
|63
|Right Wing Playmaker
|185cm
|20
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Thomas Schemitsch
|68
|Two-Way Defenseman
|191cm
|21
|Right
|7th D med
|Samuel Montembeault
|70
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|21
|Left
|Fringe Starter med