08 Jan 2019

NHL 19: Florida Panthers Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Florida Panthers to glory with this roster?

Aleksander Barkov ﻿ , Center, 88 OVR

Aaron Ekblad, Defenseman, 86 OVR

Roberto Luongo, Goaltender, 86 OVR

NHL 19 Florida Panthers Roster

Henrik Borgstrom, Center, 74 OVR

NHL 19 Florida Panthers Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

If it wasn’t for a regular slew of injuries, the Florida Panthers could well be playoff regulars by now. This season, they’ve been given a boost from many of their top players remaining fit, but with the likes of Vincent Trocheck and Roberto Luongo missing huge pieces of the season, the Panthers have had their problems once again. When fit, this Panthers team can push for a place in the postseason, and with so many young stars, it shouldn’t be too long before they can establish themselves alongside the hierarchy of the Eastern Conference.

Aleksander Barkov﻿, Center, 88 OVR

Age: 23Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 96kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Offensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Puck Control, Passing, Deking

After a couple of bumpy seasons coming out of the 2013 draft as the second-overall pick, Aleksander Barkov is now developing into the top two-way talent that the Panthers envisioned half-a-decade ago. Now the team’s captain, the Russian will look to build on his 78 points in 79 games and +9 rating of last season, starting this campaign very well with ten goals and 26 points in as many games. 

Aaron Ekblad, Defenseman, 86 OVR

Age: 22Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 193cmWeight: 98kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 90 Defensive Awareness. 89 Stick Checking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Shot Blocking, Offensive Awareness, Endurance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power

Still only 22-years-old, the first overall selection of the 2014 draft improves his game each year, building his physical and technical qualities on top of his immense hockey IQ. At the 26-game mark of the season, Ekblad is one of the few top-scoring Panthers with a positive rating at +2.

Roberto Luongo, Goaltender, 86 OVR

Age: 39Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Recover, Poise, Rebound Control

He may be 39-years-old, but the legendary goaltender can still put in top-class performances when on the ice. Roberto Luongo has missed a lot of time due to injuries over the last couple of seasons, but when he’s on the ice, he has an almighty and very visible impact on this young team which backup goaltender James Reimer simply cannot replicate. In ten starts this season, Luongo has a 2.71 goals against average and a .914 save percentage, aiming to eclipse his total game count of 35 in 2017/18.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Florida Panthers’ first lines start. The Florida Panthers boast very strong top lines with even more strong players in the lines below as well. Here, Aleksander Barkov’s skill in the duel is invaluable, while the playmaking ability of Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad can be used to great effect when targeting sniper Evgenii Dadonov. 

Jonathan Huberdeau (86) – Aleksander Barkov (88) – Evgenii Dadonov (85)Keith Yandle (83) – Aaron Ekblad (86)Roberto Luongo (86)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Vincent Trocheck86Two-Way Center178cm25Right90 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness
Jonathan Huberdeau86Left Wing Playmaker185cm25Left91 Offensive Awareness. 90 Deking, Passing, Puck Control
Evgenii Dadonov85Right Wing Sniper180cm29Left91 Deking, Hand-Eye. 90 Discipline
Mike Hoffman84Left Wing Sniper183cm28Left90 Acceleration, Speed. 89 Deking, Hand-Eye, Agility, Slap Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Keith Yandle83Offensive Defenseman185cm32Left91 Passing, Puck Control. 90 Deking, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Michael Matheson83Two-Way Defenseman188cm24Left87 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength
Nick Bjugstad83Power Forward Center198cm26Right90 Balance, Strength. 89 Slap Shot Power
Mark Pysyk81Defensive Defenseman185cm26Right90 Discipline. 88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Speed
Alex Petrovic81Defensive Defenseman193cm26Right90 Aggressiveness. 89 Slap Shot Power. 88 Balance, Body Checking, Strength
Ian McCoshen79Two-Way Defenseman191cm23Left87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Stick Checking, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength
Mark Letestu79Playmaker Center178cm33Right87 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Jamie McGinn79Two-Way Right Wing185cm30Left87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed.
Jared McCann79Two-Way Center185cm22Left90 Speed. 89 Acceleration, Slap Shot Power
Troy Brouwer78Right Wing Grinder191cm33Right89 Body Checking. 88 Strength, Balance
Frank Vatrano78Two-Way Left Wing175cm24Left85 Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
Denis Malgin78Playmaker Center175cm21Right88 Deking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Colton Sceviour78Two-Way Right Wing183cm29Right86 Body Checking, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
Mackenzie Weegar77Two-Way Defenseman183cm24Right87 Slap Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
Michael Haley75Left Wing Grinder180cm32Left92 Aggressiveness. 87 Body Checking. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
James Reimer82Hybrid Goaltender188cm30Left87 Speed, Agility, Recover

Henrik Borgstrom, Center, 74 OVR

﻿Age: 21Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med﻿

With Denis Malgin, Nick Bjugstad, Vincent Trocheck, and Aleksander Barkov, the Florida Panthers are pretty much set up the middle. The only reason a user would opt to bring Borgstrom into that group would be to replace Magin with a more defense-minded center. But, with another season of development, Borgstrom could fetch a fair amount of value in the trade market. 

The Florida Panthers’ prospect pool doesn’t boast many players in NHL 19, but there are a few who look set to make a difference on the NHL lines over the coming seasons. Aleksi Heponiemi, Serron Noel, and Owen Tippett all have decent potentials and already boast user-friendly attributes if needed.

NHL 19 Florida Panthers Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Serron Noel62Right Wing Power Forward193cm18RightTop 6 med
Aleksi Heponiemi67Center Sniper178cm19LeftTop 6 med
Owen Tippett70Right Wing Sniper185cm19RightTop 6 med
Riley Stillman58Two-Way Defenseman183cm20Left7th D med
Linus Nassen61Two-Way Defenseman183cm20LeftBottom 6 med
Jonathan Ang62Two-Way Center178cm20RightAHL Top 2 high
Patrick Bajkov63Right Wing Playmaker185cm20RightTop 9 med
Thomas Schemitsch68Two-Way Defenseman191cm21Right7th D med
Samuel Montembeault70Hybrid Goaltender191cm21LeftFringe Starter med
