NHL 19: Anaheim Ducks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

The Anaheim Ducks have a decent mix of aging star players, decent players establishing themselves in the NHL, and strong prospects, with their strongest position being at center. While the team needs some tinkering, or perhaps just some time, to start a new cycle and become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders again, the foundations are there for a very strong team.
Ryan Getzlaf, Center, 88 OVR
Age: 33Role: Power Forward CenterHeight: 193cmWeight: 101kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 92 Strength, Offensive Awareness, Balance, Passing, Puck Control.
Last season, Ryan Getzlaf missed a huge chunk of the campaign due to injury. This season, the veteran duelist has also been forced to miss games with an injury. Despite his age catching up with him, Getzlaf is an invaluable piece of the Anaheim Ducks’ roster. The team captain finished 2017/18 with 61 points in 56 games – good for second on the team, only trailing Rickard Rakell by seven points having played 21 games less – and was leading the way a third of the way into this season with 18 points.
Hampus Lindholm, Defenseman, 85 OVR
Age: 24Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 94kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking. 89 Defensive Awareness.
Hampus Lindholm had another strong season in the NHL as he continues to develop into one of the more trustworthy blueliners. The Swede managed to acquire 13 goals and 31 points with a +16 rating last season and looks good to meet those standards again this year with ten points through the opening 27 games.
John Gibson, Goaltender, 88 OVR
Age: 25Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 101kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 91 Rebound Control, Recover. 90 Angles, Breakaway, Stick Low, Glove Low.
John Gibson played 60 games with a save percentage of .926 and a goals against average of 2.43, which are rather strong numbers for a 24-year-old goaltender behind a team of 44 wins last season. This season, the Ducks have suffered many injury setbacks, which has had an impact on Gibson’s stats through his 21 starts. Regardless, he’s one of the strongest young goalies in the league who continues to prove that he can become an elite-level netminder.
NHL 19 Anaheim Ducks Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Anaheim Ducks’ first lines start. It’s a well-rounded batch with scoring ability on either wing, immense strength up the middle, mobile defensemen, and a great goaltender.
Rickard Rakell (86) – Ryan Getzlaf (88) – Corey Perry (85)Hampus Lindholm (85) – Josh Manson (83)John Gibson (88)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Rickard Rakell
|86
|Playmaker Center
|188cm
|25
|Right
|90 Passing, Puck Control, Discipline, Offensive Awareness
|Corey Perry
|85
|Right Wing Sniper
|191cm
|33
|Right
|90 Poise, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength
|Adam Henrique
|84
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|28
|Left
|88 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Speed, Agility, Acceleration, Stick Checking, Deking, Hand-Eye
|Ryan Kesler
|83
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|34
|Right
|90 Stick Checking. 88 Acceleration, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
|Jakob Silfverberg
|83
|Right Wing Sniper
|188cm
|27
|Right
|90 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Cam Fowler
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|26
|Left
|90 Discipline. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Speed, Slap Shot Power
|Josh Manson
|83
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|26
|Right
|90 Body Checking. 89 Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking
|Brandon Montour
|82
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|24
|Right
|87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Passing, Puck Control
|Andrew Cogliano
|81
|Two-Way Left Wing
|178cm
|31
|Left
|95 Discipline. 94 Acceleration, Speed
|Andrej Sustr
|81
|Defensive Defenseman
|201cm
|27
|Right
|92 Balance, Strength. 88 Slap Shot Power, Body Checking, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
|Ondrej Kase
|81
|Right Wing Sniper
|183cm
|22
|Right
|87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking
|Patrick Eaves
|80
|Two-Way Right Wing
|178cm
|34
|Right
|90 Discipline. 87 Strength. 86 Balance
|Nick Ritchie
|79
|Left Wing Power Forward
|188cm
|22
|Left
|90 Balance, Body Checking. 88 Wrist Shot Power, 88 Aggressiveness, 88 Strength
|Luke Schenn
|78
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|28
|Right
|90 Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Balance
|Brian Gibbons
|78
|Right Wing Playmaker
|173cm
|30
|Left
|88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Carter Rowney
|76
|Two-Way Right Wing
|188cm
|29
|Right
|85 Balance, Strength, Durability, Wrist Shot Power, Slap Shot Power
|Marcus Pettersson
|76
|Two-Way Defenseman
|193cm
|22
|Left
|85 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength, Balance, Endurance, Stick Checking
|Andy Welinski
|75
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|25
|Right
|85 Discipline, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength
|Troy Terry
|74
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|21
|Right
|85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed
|Ryan Miller
|82
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|38
|Left
|87 Angles, Glove Low, Stick Low
Jacob Larsson, Defenseman, 78 OVR
Age: 21Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 188cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 4 med
Jacob Larsson is the Ducks’ highest-rated prospect in NHL 19, already possessing mid-80 ratings in many key areas at the position. Larsson’s shot blocking, stick checking, speed, acceleration, agility, durability, wrist shot power, and slap shot power all boast a rating of 85, making him quite a user-friendly skater now.
While not the deepest or most talented prospect pool in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks certainly have some gems to get excited about. Sometimes, a player’s potential will change during the game, which may be the case if the talented Maxime Comtois – currently sitting on a very stingy Top 9 med potential – gets ice time in the big league. Sam Steel and Isac Lundestrom also headline this crop of future Ducks.
NHL 19 Anaheim Ducks Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Isac Lundestrom
|61
|Playmaker Center
|183cm
|18
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Benoit-Olivier Groulx
|65
|Two-Way Left Wing
|191cm
|18
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Hunter Drew
|57
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|19
|Right
|7th D med
|Kyle Olson
|60
|Two-Way Center
|178cm
|19
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Antoine Morand
|61
|Playmaker Center
|175cm
|19
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Maxime Comtois
|63
|Left Wing Power Forward
|185cm
|19
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Jack Kopacka
|63
|Two-Way Left Wing
|188cm
|20
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Josh Mahura
|64
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|20
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Max Jones
|66
|Left Wing Power Forward
|191cm
|20
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Sam Steel
|67
|Playmaker Center
|180cm
|20
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Deven Sideroff
|67
|Two-Way Right Wing
|180cm
|21
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Julius Nattinen
|66
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Alex Dostie
|64
|Playmaker Center
|175cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Lukas Dostal
|67
|Butterfly Goaltender
|183cm
|18
|Left
|Backup med
|Olle Eriksson Ek
|57
|Butterfly Goaltender
|188cm
|19
|Left
|Backup med