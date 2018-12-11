NHL 19: Anaheim Ducks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

The Anaheim Ducks have a decent mix of aging star players, decent players establishing themselves in the NHL, and strong prospects, with their strongest position being at center. While the team needs some tinkering, or perhaps just some time, to start a new cycle and become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders again, the foundations are there for a very strong team.

Ryan Getzlaf, Center, 88 OVR

Age: 33Role: Power Forward CenterHeight: 193cmWeight: 101kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 92 Strength, Offensive Awareness, Balance, Passing, Puck Control.

Last season, Ryan Getzlaf missed a huge chunk of the campaign due to injury. This season, the veteran duelist has also been forced to miss games with an injury. Despite his age catching up with him, Getzlaf is an invaluable piece of the Anaheim Ducks’ roster. The team captain finished 2017/18 with 61 points in 56 games – good for second on the team, only trailing Rickard Rakell by seven points having played 21 games less – and was leading the way a third of the way into this season with 18 points.

Hampus Lindholm, Defenseman, 85 OVR

Age: 24Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 94kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking. 89 Defensive Awareness.

Hampus Lindholm had another strong season in the NHL as he continues to develop into one of the more trustworthy blueliners. The Swede managed to acquire 13 goals and 31 points with a +16 rating last season and looks good to meet those standards again this year with ten points through the opening 27 games.

John Gibson, Goaltender, 88 OVR

Age: 25Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 101kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 91 Rebound Control, Recover. 90 Angles, Breakaway, Stick Low, Glove Low.

John Gibson played 60 games with a save percentage of .926 and a goals against average of 2.43, which are rather strong numbers for a 24-year-old goaltender behind a team of 44 wins last season. This season, the Ducks have suffered many injury setbacks, which has had an impact on Gibson’s stats through his 21 starts. Regardless, he’s one of the strongest young goalies in the league who continues to prove that he can become an elite-level netminder.

NHL 19 Anaheim Ducks Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Anaheim Ducks’ first lines start. It’s a well-rounded batch with scoring ability on either wing, immense strength up the middle, mobile defensemen, and a great goaltender.

Rickard Rakell (86) – Ryan Getzlaf (88) – Corey Perry (85)Hampus Lindholm (85) – Josh Manson (83)John Gibson (88)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Rickard Rakell 86 Playmaker Center 188cm 25 Right 90 Passing, Puck Control, Discipline, Offensive Awareness Corey Perry 85 Right Wing Sniper 191cm 33 Right 90 Poise, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength Adam Henrique 84 Two-Way Center 183cm 28 Left 88 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Speed, Agility, Acceleration, Stick Checking, Deking, Hand-Eye Ryan Kesler 83 Two-Way Center 188cm 34 Right 90 Stick Checking. 88 Acceleration, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength Jakob Silfverberg 83 Right Wing Sniper 188cm 27 Right 90 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Cam Fowler 83 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 26 Left 90 Discipline. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Speed, Slap Shot Power Josh Manson 83 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 26 Right 90 Body Checking. 89 Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking Brandon Montour 82 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 24 Right 87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Passing, Puck Control Andrew Cogliano 81 Two-Way Left Wing 178cm 31 Left 95 Discipline. 94 Acceleration, Speed Andrej Sustr 81 Defensive Defenseman 201cm 27 Right 92 Balance, Strength. 88 Slap Shot Power, Body Checking, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking Ondrej Kase 81 Right Wing Sniper 183cm 22 Right 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking Patrick Eaves 80 Two-Way Right Wing 178cm 34 Right 90 Discipline. 87 Strength. 86 Balance Nick Ritchie 79 Left Wing Power Forward 188cm 22 Left 90 Balance, Body Checking. 88 Wrist Shot Power, 88 Aggressiveness, 88 Strength Luke Schenn 78 Defensive Defenseman 188cm 28 Right 90 Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Balance Brian Gibbons 78 Right Wing Playmaker 173cm 30 Left 88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Carter Rowney 76 Two-Way Right Wing 188cm 29 Right 85 Balance, Strength, Durability, Wrist Shot Power, Slap Shot Power Marcus Pettersson 76 Two-Way Defenseman 193cm 22 Left 85 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength, Balance, Endurance, Stick Checking Andy Welinski 75 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 25 Right 85 Discipline, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength Troy Terry 74 Two-Way Center 185cm 21 Right 85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed Ryan Miller 82 Hybrid Goaltender 191cm 38 Left 87 Angles, Glove Low, Stick Low

Jacob Larsson, Defenseman, 78 OVR

Age: 21Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 188cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 4 med

Jacob Larsson is the Ducks’ highest-rated prospect in NHL 19, already possessing mid-80 ratings in many key areas at the position. Larsson’s shot blocking, stick checking, speed, acceleration, agility, durability, wrist shot power, and slap shot power all boast a rating of 85, making him quite a user-friendly skater now.

While not the deepest or most talented prospect pool in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks certainly have some gems to get excited about. Sometimes, a player’s potential will change during the game, which may be the case if the talented Maxime Comtois – currently sitting on a very stingy Top 9 med potential – gets ice time in the big league. Sam Steel and Isac Lundestrom also headline this crop of future Ducks.

NHL 19 Anaheim Ducks Top Prospects