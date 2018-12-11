header decal
11 Dec 2018

NHL 19: Anaheim Ducks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Anaheim Ducks to glory with this roster?

Ryan Getzlaf, Center, 88 OVR

Hampus Lindholm, Defenseman, 85 OVR

John Gibson, Goaltender, 88 OVR

NHL 19 Anaheim Ducks Roster

Jacob Larsson, Defenseman, 78 OVR

NHL 19 Anaheim Ducks Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

The Anaheim Ducks have a decent mix of aging star players, decent players establishing themselves in the NHL, and strong prospects, with their strongest position being at center. While the team needs some tinkering, or perhaps just some time, to start a new cycle and become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders again, the foundations are there for a very strong team.

Age: 33Role: Power Forward CenterHeight: 193cmWeight: 101kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 92 Strength, Offensive Awareness, Balance, Passing, Puck Control.

Last season, Ryan Getzlaf missed a huge chunk of the campaign due to injury. This season, the veteran duelist has also been forced to miss games with an injury. Despite his age catching up with him, Getzlaf is an invaluable piece of the Anaheim Ducks’ roster. The team captain finished 2017/18 with 61 points in 56 games – good for second on the team, only trailing Rickard Rakell by seven points having played 21 games less – and was leading the way a third of the way into this season with 18 points. 

Age: 24Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 94kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking. 89 Defensive Awareness.

Hampus Lindholm had another strong season in the NHL as he continues to develop into one of the more trustworthy blueliners. The Swede managed to acquire 13 goals and 31 points with a +16 rating last season and looks good to meet those standards again this year with ten points through the opening 27 games.

Age: 25Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 191cmWeight: 101kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 91 Rebound Control, Recover. 90 Angles, Breakaway, Stick Low, Glove Low.

John Gibson played 60 games with a save percentage of .926 and a goals against average of 2.43, which are rather strong numbers for a 24-year-old goaltender behind a team of 44 wins last season. This season, the Ducks have suffered many injury setbacks, which has had an impact on Gibson’s stats through his 21 starts. Regardless, he’s one of the strongest young goalies in the league who continues to prove that he can become an elite-level netminder.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Anaheim Ducks’ first lines start. It’s a well-rounded batch with scoring ability on either wing, immense strength up the middle, mobile defensemen, and a great goaltender.

Rickard Rakell (86) – Ryan Getzlaf (88) – Corey Perry (85)Hampus Lindholm (85) – Josh Manson (83)John Gibson (88)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Rickard Rakell86Playmaker Center188cm25Right90 Passing, Puck Control, Discipline, Offensive Awareness
Corey Perry85Right Wing Sniper191cm33Right90 Poise, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength
Adam Henrique84Two-Way Center183cm28Left88 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Speed, Agility, Acceleration, Stick Checking, Deking, Hand-Eye
Ryan Kesler83Two-Way Center188cm34Right90 Stick Checking. 88 Acceleration, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
Jakob Silfverberg83Right Wing Sniper188cm27Right90 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Cam Fowler83Two-Way Defenseman185cm26Left90 Discipline. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Speed, Slap Shot Power
Josh Manson83Defensive Defenseman191cm26Right90 Body Checking. 89 Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking
Brandon Montour82Two-Way Defenseman183cm24Right87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Passing, Puck Control
Andrew Cogliano81Two-Way Left Wing178cm31Left95 Discipline. 94 Acceleration, Speed
Andrej Sustr81Defensive Defenseman201cm27Right92 Balance, Strength. 88 Slap Shot Power, Body Checking, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
Ondrej Kase81Right Wing Sniper183cm22Right87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking
Patrick Eaves80Two-Way Right Wing178cm34Right90 Discipline. 87 Strength. 86 Balance
Nick Ritchie79Left Wing Power Forward188cm22Left90 Balance, Body Checking. 88 Wrist Shot Power, 88 Aggressiveness, 88 Strength
Luke Schenn78Defensive Defenseman188cm28Right90 Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Balance
Brian Gibbons78Right Wing Playmaker173cm30Left88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Carter Rowney76Two-Way Right Wing188cm29Right85 Balance, Strength, Durability, Wrist Shot Power, Slap Shot Power
Marcus Pettersson76Two-Way Defenseman193cm22Left85 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength, Balance, Endurance, Stick Checking
Andy Welinski75Two-Way Defenseman185cm25Right85 Discipline, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength
Troy Terry74Two-Way Center185cm21Right85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed
Ryan Miller82Hybrid Goaltender191cm38Left87 Angles, Glove Low, Stick Low

Age: 21Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 188cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 4 med

Jacob Larsson is the Ducks’ highest-rated prospect in NHL 19, already possessing mid-80 ratings in many key areas at the position. Larsson’s shot blocking, stick checking, speed, acceleration, agility, durability, wrist shot power, and slap shot power all boast a rating of 85, making him quite a user-friendly skater now.

While not the deepest or most talented prospect pool in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks certainly have some gems to get excited about. Sometimes, a player’s potential will change during the game, which may be the case if the talented Maxime Comtois – currently sitting on a very stingy Top 9 med potential – gets ice time in the big league. Sam Steel and Isac Lundestrom also headline this crop of future Ducks. 

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Isac Lundestrom61Playmaker Center183cm18LeftTop 6 med
Benoit-Olivier Groulx65Two-Way Left Wing191cm18LeftTop 9 med
Hunter Drew57Defensive Defenseman188cm19Right7th D med
Kyle Olson60Two-Way Center178cm19RightTop 9 med
Antoine Morand61Playmaker Center175cm19LeftTop 9 med
Maxime Comtois63Left Wing Power Forward185cm19LeftTop 9 med
Jack Kopacka63Two-Way Left Wing188cm20LeftBottom 6 med
Josh Mahura64Two-Way Defenseman183cm20LeftTop 6 med
Max Jones66Left Wing Power Forward191cm20LeftTop 9 med
Sam Steel67Playmaker Center180cm20LeftTop 6 med
Deven Sideroff67Two-Way Right Wing180cm21RightBottom 6 med
Julius Nattinen66Two-Way Center188cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Alex Dostie64Playmaker Center175cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Lukas Dostal67Butterfly Goaltender183cm18LeftBackup med
Olle Eriksson Ek57Butterfly Goaltender188cm19LeftBackup med
