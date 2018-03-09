Newcastle vs Southampton: Five things to look forward to

Just one point separates Southampton and Newcastle near the foot of the table. They have near identical records: Southampton have scored two more goals but also conceded one more than Newcastle.

With Crystal Palace and Stoke City playing Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, this match could offer both teams a real opportunity to put a bit of distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Tight as things are in the bottom half of the Premier League, a win here could be enough to save one of these two teams.

Here are five things to look forward to: