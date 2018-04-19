Napoli: 4 players who need a strong end to the season

(Photo credit: C.R.)

Napoli have sustained an admirable title challenge in Serie A this season with a relatively small squad.

With six games of the season remaining they currently sit six points off top spot and appear destined to finish as glorious losers.

Unlike Max Allegri's Juventus, they are not blessed with a seemingly endless mine of talent. The Partenopei do, however, have a settled starting XI.

Given the relentless consistency with which Napoli have performed this season, it's inevitable that some players have been left on the periphery of the team. They will need to impress coach Maurizio Sarri if they are to have a future at the club.