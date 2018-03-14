Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Lineups, preview & prediction 3/14/18

Milwaukee (36-31) are taking care of business against lesser opponents ahead of a Monday night showdown at Cleveland, having beaten both New York and Memphis by double-digits in their last two games.

The Bucks play Atlanta after this game, and those four opponents have combined to lose 35 straight games as of the end of play Tuesday night, with the Grizzlies accounting for 18 of them after the Bucks handed them a 121-103 loss Monday night.

Khris Middleton scored 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 as seven players scored in double figures and Milwaukee shot 58.0 percent, their third-highest total of the season. The Bucks have had two of their top five shooting performances of the season in their last two wins.

Orlando (20-48) limped back home after a winless five-game road swing that ended with a 108-72 pounding administered by San Antonio on Tuesday night. In a season of misery, the Magic plumbed new depths, matching a season low established at Utah earlier on this trip by shooting 34.1 percent.

Nikola Vucevic and Jonathan Simmons were the only players in double figures with ten points apiece as the Spurs turned 20 Magic turnovers into 22 points. Orlando, who played without starters Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier on Tuesday, averaged 90.4 points during their road swing, well off their season mark of 104.7 per game, while shooting 41.2 percent.