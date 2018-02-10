Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Lineups, preview & prediction 2/10/18

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

The Bucks (30-24) lost for just the second time in nine games since Joe Prunty replaced the fired Jason Kidd after a 91-85 setback to Miami on Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but Milwaukee could not overcome being outscored 30-8 in the third quarter as they came as close as three points in the final minute after trailing by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo missed 11 of his first 14 shots before finishing eight of 21. The All-Star forward has averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists in eight games following the coaching change. But the biggest impact has been defensively, as the Bucks have given up an average of 95.4 points under Prunty, well below their season mark of 104.3 per game.

Orlando (18-36) are seeking a season-high fourth straight victory after edging Atlanta 100-98 on Thursday night. Evan Fournier scored 22 points and new starting point guard D. J. Augustin added 18 and nine assists for the Magic, who dealt Elfrid Payton to the Phoenix Suns for a 2018 second-round pick before Thursday's trade deadline.

Augustin, who went five of 14 from the field and did not commit a turnover, logged a season-high 35 minutes in his eighth start of the season. Orlando are 6-2 when he is in the first unit, and Augustin has averaged 8.6 points and 5.5 assists while committing just seven turnovers in almost 206 minutes.