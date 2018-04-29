header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

29 Apr 2018

Manchester City: 5 Players Who Need to Leave This Summer

Manchester City: 5 Players Who Need to Leave This Summer

Guardiola's side might have cantered to the title but there is still some fat to be trimmed from his squad

Jump To

(Photo Credit: Reuters/David Klein)

The superlative is dead. In the past twelve months, thousands of them have been thrown in Manchester City’s direction, whose humourless assault on the Premier League has rendered most words meaningless. ‘Beautiful’ doesn’t do them justice. ‘Inexorable’ doesn’t explain the ease with which they claimed the title.

There are hangers-on everywhere, though, even in Pep Guardiola’s preening football laboratory. Here are five players destined to be shown the door in the summer.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy