Los Angeles Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Lineups, preview & prediction 2/10/18

(Photo credit: PHL Approach)

76ers center Joel Embiid played through a sore right ankle to dominate Anthony Davis as Philadelphia rolled to a 100-82 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Embiid finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to open the game and scoring 12 of his points in a game-opening 23-4 tear that overwhelmed the Pelicans.

Dario Saric went four of five from 3-point range and added 24 points for the 76ers, who held the Pelicans to a season low in points and 34.5 percent shooting. Philadelphia (27-25), who lead Detroit by one game for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, have won six straight at home.

﻿The Clippers (28-25) are looking for a fourth straight win and sixth in seven games after handing former forward Blake Griffin and his new team, the Detroit Pistons, a 108-95 defeat Friday night on the road. Lou Williams had 26 points and six assists off the bench while Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris combined to score 22 points as the Clippers outscored the Pistons 31-15 in the fourth quarter.

Though Milos Teodosic sat out this game with a foot injury and is expected to miss this one as well, point guard Austin Rivers returned after an 18-game absence due to an Achilles injury and had 16 points and five assists in just under 32 minutes.